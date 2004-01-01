Liverpool vs Villarreal: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Liverpool will look to take a big stride towards a third Champions League final appearance under Jurgen Klopp when they take on Villarreal in the first leg of their semi-final tie at Anfield on Wednesday.

The Reds remain on course for three more trophies by the end of the season, most recently beating Everton 2-0 on Sunday to remain a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

It's Villarreal's first appearance in the Champions League semi-finals since 2006, back when Juan Roman Riquelme, Diego Forlan and Marcos Senna were starring for El Submarino Amarillo. They're nine points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid in La Liga but have enjoyed a memorable run in Europe, knocking out both Juventus and Bayern Munich.

Here's what you need to know ahead of Wednesday's clash.

How to watch Liverpool vs Villarreal on TV/live stream - UK/US

When is kick off? Wednesday 27 April, 20:00 (BST)

Where is it being played? Anfield, Liverpool

What TV channel is it on? BT Sport 2 (UK), Paramount+ (US)

Highlights? BT Sport YouTube channel

Who's the referee? Szymon Marciniak (POL)

Who's the VAR? Tomasz Kwiatkowski (POL)

Liverpool team news

Despite their packed schedule, the Reds have few injury worries. Roberto Firmino is a doubt with an ankle problem, but everyone else is available.

Ibrahima Konate started both legs in the previous round against Benfica, scoring two goals in the process, and may be rotated in for Joel Matip. Jordan Henderson and Luis Diaz will also be pushing for starts after substitute appearances against Everton on Sunday.

Villarreal team news

There'll be no Merseyside playing return for Alberto Moreno, who is a long-term absentee for the visitors.

Perhaps more pressingly, it looks like Gerard Moreno may lose his fitness battle, meaning Arnaut Danjuma could lead the line in attack. Francis Coquelin could miss out, though with Dani Parejo and Etienne Capoue available, manager Unai Emery has plenty of options in central midfield.

Villarreal predicted lineup (4-4-1-1): Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan; Pino, Capoue, Parejo, Trigueros; Lo Celso; Danjuma.

Liverpool vs Villarreal score prediction

Liverpool were tasked with breaking down a surprisingly tough Everton on Sunday. That game will have been good preparation for Jurgen Klopp and his side, who can expect a similarly stern examination on Wednesday.

Villarreal have enjoyed an excellent Champions League run with the high-profile scalps of Juventus and Bayern Munich, but here they face a Liverpool side operating at a far higher level.

Much of the visitors' threat will depend on the fitness of Moreno, but the Reds should take the first step towards another Champions League final with victory at Anfield.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Villarreal