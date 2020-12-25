Liverpool vs West Brom preview: how to watch on TV, live stream, kick off time & team news

Reigning champions Liverpool will be looking to consolidate their lead at the top of the Premier League table when they welcome West Bromwich Albion to Anfield on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's men secured two emphatic victories in the space of three days last week, toppling fellow title contenders Tottenham Hotspur at home before mauling Crystal Palace 7-0 to race four points clear of Leicester City in second.

That win at Selhurst Park, was Klopp's 127th in the Premier League as Liverpool boss - surpassing Rafa Benitez's club record - and given the form of this weekend's opponents, he will no doubt sense number 128 will be on its way shortly.

West Brom lie in 19th place, five points adrift of safety, and have the second-worst goal difference out of every club in England's top four divisions (-19). Much to the chagrin of certain sections of the fanbase, the club recently sacked Slaven Bilic, and in the Croat's place arrived survival specialist Sam Allardyce, who was handed the usual brief: avoid relegation.

Allardyce, infamous for his direct, prosaic football, witnessed a 3-0 home defeat against Aston Villa in his first game at the helm, but holds the remarkable record of being the last visiting manager in the Premier League to come away from Anfield with three points; his Palace side won there in April 2017.

For West Brom fans, there is at least that.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 27 December

What Time Is Kick Off? 16:30 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Anfield

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports PL

Referee? Kevin Friend

Team News

Liverpool were boosted by the return to training of midfield duo James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri this week but neither is expected to be fit enough to start. Milner (hamstring) has missed the last six matches, while Shaqiri (muscle problem) has been out since the November international break.

Milner is edging closer to a return from the injury he suffered away at Brighton | Pool/Getty Images

Thiago Alcantara, meanwhile, was also pictured in training but 'will not be rushed' according to Klopp and is thought to be a little further behind his fellow midfielders, with the Spaniard still recovering from Richarlison's horror tackle in the Merseyside derby. Mohamed Salah is set to return to the starting XI after scoring twice off the bench against Palace.

As for the visitors, Jake Livermore will miss out following his red card against Villa, but playmaker Matheus Pereira will be welcomed back after serving a three-match suspension of his own. Conor Townsend, Hal Robson-Kanu and Kyle Bartley are all edging closer to a return, but this game will come too soon for them.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Fabinho, Matip; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Mane, Firmino



West Brom: Johnstone; Furlong, Gibbs, O'Shea, Ajayi; Sawyers; Phillips, Diangana, Gallagher, Pereira; Grant

Recent Form

Back at the top of the table, morale is riding high for Liverpool once more.

After a tumultuous start to the campaign that saw defensive talisman Virgil Van Dijk ruled out for the rest of the season, the Reds have responded defiantly, with two landmark victories firing them into pole position.

It doesn't bode well for West Brom, though, that Palace - eviscerated by Liverpool last weekend - handed out their own drubbing to the Baggies two weeks prior. That was followed by a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United, and then, encouragingly, a dogged 1-1 draw with Manchester City, before Bilic was given the sack.

West Brom hold firm for a draw at The Eithad | MICHAEL REGAN/Getty Images

It's that type of performance that the man known universally as 'Big Sam' will be hoping his side can replicate, and it's those resilient qualities that will be integral to any result at Anfield.

Liverpool

Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool (19/12)

Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham (16/12)

Fulham 1-1 Liverpool (13/12)

Midtjylland 1-1 Liverpool (09/12)

Liverpool 4-0 Wolves (06/12)

West Brom

West Brom 0-3 Aston Villa (20/12)

Manchester City 1-1 West Brom (15/12)

Newcastle 2-1 West Brom (12/12)

West Brom 1-5 Crystal Palace (06/12)

West Brom 1-0 Sheffield United (28/11)

Prediction

Getting anything away at Anfield would be a Christmas miracle for Allardyce | Pool/Getty Images

If West Brom fans can take solace in anything, it's Allardyce's record at Anfield; he's unbeaten in his last three visits.

That, though, is unlikely to faze a Liverpool side that hasn't lost at home in the league in over three years, especially given the respective form of the two sides. Liverpool are unbeaten in 10 in the league, while the Baggies have won just once so far this campaign.

With the Salah, Firmino, Mane strikeforce set to be restored, it's difficult to see anything other than a festive feast for the league leaders.

Prediction: Liverpool 4-0 West Brom