Liverpool vs West Ham: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction

Liverpool will look to make it three wins in a row for the first time this season when they host West Ham United on Wednesday.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds look to be feeling themselves once again after following their 7-1 thumping of Rangers with a massive 1-0 victory over Manchester City, leading them up to eighth in the Premier League standings.
West Ham are also looking to maintain their own resurgence. David Moyes' side are 12th and are unbeaten in their last five in all competitions, having avoided defeat since their last trip to Merseyside ended in a 1-0 loss to Everton one month ago.
Here's all you need to know about this one.
Where are Liverpool vs West Ham playing?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Wednesday 19 October
- Kick-off Time: 19:30 BST / 14:30 EST / 11:30 PST
- VAR: Craig Pawson
- Referee: Stuart Attwell
Where can you watch Liverpool vs West Ham on TV in UK, US, Canada?
- UK: Amazon Prime Video
- USA: Peacock Premium
- Canada: fuboTV Canada
Where can you watch Liverpool vs West Ham highlights in UK, US, Canada?
- UK: Prime Video Sport YouTube channel
- USA: nbcsports.com
- Canada: fuboTV Canada
Liverpool vs West Ham H2H results (Last Five Games)
- Liverpool: 4 Wins
- West Ham: 1 Win
- Draws: 0
Current Form (Last Five Games)
- Liverpool: DWLWW
- West Ham: WWWWD
Liverpool team news
Jurgen Klopp confirmed ahead of the game that Diogo Jota has suffered a 'serious calf muscle issue', ruling him out of not just Wednesday's game, but also the World Cup.
There are some positive rumblings around the fitness of Ibrahima Konate, who was unavailable for the City game but is expected to be fit enough to feature in some capacity.
Luis Diaz, Joel Matip, Arthur Melo, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all out.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs West Ham
Liverpool Starting XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Nunez
Bench: Kelleher, Konate, Phillips, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Elliott, Milner, Jones, Carvalho
West Ham team news
Illness kept Kurt Zouma out of the Hammers' last game but he is expected to be well enough to start this one. Craig Dawson is also back from a dead leg.
Maxwel Cornet and Nayef Aguerd remain out.
West Ham predicted lineup vs Liverpool
West Ham Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Kehrer, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Fornals; Scamacca
Bench: Areola, Ogbonna, Emerson, Coufal, Johnson, Downes, Lanzini, Benrahma, Antonio
Liverpool vs West Ham score prediction
Liverpool haven't felt this confident all season and the Anfield crowd will demand a third consecutive victory here.
While Jurgen Klopp's side will be feeling a little fatigued, they'll fancy themselves to get something against a West Ham team whose recent positive results have yielded mixed performances.
The Reds aren't perfect just yet, but they should be able to secure a comfortable win.
Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 West Ham
