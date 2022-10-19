Liverpool vs West Ham: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction

Liverpool will look to make it three wins in a row for the first time this season when they host West Ham United on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds look to be feeling themselves once again after following their 7-1 thumping of Rangers with a massive 1-0 victory over Manchester City, leading them up to eighth in the Premier League standings.

West Ham are also looking to maintain their own resurgence. David Moyes' side are 12th and are unbeaten in their last five in all competitions, having avoided defeat since their last trip to Merseyside ended in a 1-0 loss to Everton one month ago.

Where are Liverpool vs West Ham playing?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Date: Wednesday 19 October

Wednesday 19 October Kick-off Time: 19:30 BST / 14:30 EST / 11:30 PST

19:30 BST / 14:30 EST / 11:30 PST VAR: Craig Pawson

Craig Pawson Referee: Stuart Attwell

Where can you watch Liverpool vs West Ham on TV in UK, US, Canada?

UK: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video USA: Peacock Premium

Peacock Premium Canada: fuboTV Canada

Where can you watch Liverpool vs West Ham highlights in UK, US, Canada?

UK: Prime Video Sport YouTube channel

Prime Video Sport YouTube channel USA: nbcsports.com

nbcsports.com Canada: fuboTV Canada

Liverpool vs West Ham H2H results (Last Five Games)

Liverpool: 4 Wins

4 Wins West Ham: 1 Win

1 Win Draws: 0

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Liverpool: DWLWW

DWLWW West Ham: WWWWD

Liverpool team news

Jurgen Klopp confirmed ahead of the game that Diogo Jota has suffered a 'serious calf muscle issue', ruling him out of not just Wednesday's game, but also the World Cup.

There are some positive rumblings around the fitness of Ibrahima Konate, who was unavailable for the City game but is expected to be fit enough to feature in some capacity.

Luis Diaz, Joel Matip, Arthur Melo, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all out.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs West Ham

Liverpool Starting XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Nunez

Bench: Kelleher, Konate, Phillips, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Elliott, Milner, Jones, Carvalho

West Ham team news

Illness kept Kurt Zouma out of the Hammers' last game but he is expected to be well enough to start this one. Craig Dawson is also back from a dead leg.

Maxwel Cornet and Nayef Aguerd remain out.

West Ham predicted lineup vs Liverpool

West Ham Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Kehrer, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Fornals; Scamacca

Bench: Areola, Ogbonna, Emerson, Coufal, Johnson, Downes, Lanzini, Benrahma, Antonio

Liverpool vs West Ham score prediction

Liverpool haven't felt this confident all season and the Anfield crowd will demand a third consecutive victory here.

While Jurgen Klopp's side will be feeling a little fatigued, they'll fancy themselves to get something against a West Ham team whose recent positive results have yielded mixed performances.

The Reds aren't perfect just yet, but they should be able to secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 West Ham