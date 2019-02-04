Liverpool vs West Ham Preview: How To Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Liverpool have the chance to equal Manchester City's top-flight record of 18 consecutive league wins on Monday evening when they take on David Moyes' struggling West Ham side.

They can also move one step closer to matching Arsenal's 49-game unbeaten run, having gone 43 matches without defeat.

To do so however, the Reds will need to bounce back from their disappointing midweek defeat to Atlético Madrid in the first leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie.

The Hammers, on the other hand, have slipped into the relegation zone, and desperately need to start picking up points.

They have won just once in the ​Premier League since Moyes took over as manager, losing on four occasions, including a ​2-0 defeat to Liverpool on the 29th January.

Here's 90min's preview of Monday evening's kick-off.

Where to Watch

​When Is Kick Off? Monday 24th February​ ​What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (GMT) ​Where Is It Played? ​Anfield ​TV Channel/Live Stream? ​SkySports Main Event Referee?​ Jonathan Moss

Team News

Jurgen Klopp will be unable to call upon captain ​Jordan Henderson, who is expected to miss the next three weeks of action after picking up a hamstring strain against Atlético on Tuesday.

Forward Xherdan Shaqiri remains sidelined with a calf issue, with Klopp confirming he is not yet ready to return to full training.

.@JHenderson is likely to be sidelined for around three weeks with a hamstring injury. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 21, 2020

For West Ham, Ryan Fredericks will miss Monday's contest after picking up a shoulder injury in Wednesday's ​2-0 defeat to Man City. The extent of his injury is currently unknown.

Winger Andriy Yarmolenko continues to work his way back to match fitness.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool ​Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Firmino, Mané. ​ West Ham ​Fabiański; Zabaleta, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice; Snodgrass, Souček, Noble, Antonio; Haller.

Head to Head Record

These two played each other less than a month ago, and Liverpool came away 2-0 winners at the London Stadium, with ​Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain getting on the scoresheet.

Last season, the Irons' visit to Anfield ended in a 4-0 thumping, with ​Sadio Mané netting a brace, and Salah also scoring. The campaign before, they also shipped four, with Salah, Mané, and Roberto Firmino all scoring.

However, Moyes will look to his side's 1-1 draw with the Reds just over a year ago for inspiration that they could come away with something to aid their fight against relegation.

Recent Form

Something we haven't said too much this season - Liverpool come into this one on the back of a defeat, something which hasn't happened since their Champions League defeat to Napoli back in September.

Aside from their defeat at the Wanda Metropolitano, Liverpool have been relentless across all competitions of late. ​

Since the turn of the year, they have won seven on the bounce, including victories over Man United, Tottenham, Wolves and Sheffield United.

West Ham, on the other hand, are in a worrying slump of form that has left them in 18th position. Their 2-0 loss to Man City on Wednesday was their fourth consecutive away defeat in the Premier League.

Here's each side's previous five results in all competitions:

​ Liverpool West Ham​ ​Atlético Madrid 1-0 Liverpool (18/02) ​Man City 2-0 West Ham (19/02) ​Norwich City 0-1 Liverpool (15/02) ​West Ham 3-3 Brighton (01/02) ​Liverpool 1-0 Shrewsbury (04/02) West Ham 0-2 Liverpool (29/01)​ ​Liverpool 4-0 Southampton (01/02) ​West Ham 0-1 West Brom (25/01) ​West Ham 0-2 Liverpool (29/01) ​Leicester City 4-1 West Ham (22/01)

Prediction

As a general rule, ​Liverpool tend to win​ the football matches they compete in. The determination will be all the greater after losing during the week.

They are closing in on securing the Premier League title, as well as smashing all-time records for most number of wins, and games unbeaten. The incentive for the Merseysiders remains huge.

​West Ham will be praying their opponents have a rare off-day. All things considered, it looks unlikely. Expect the Reds to return to their relentless selves on Monday night.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 West Ham