Liverpool vs Wolves - FA Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction

Liverpool will be relieved to turn their attention away from the Premier League and to the FA Cup third round against Wolves on Saturday.

The Reds were humbled 3-1 by Brentford during the week and so Jurgen Klopp will demand an emphatic response here. Having already fallen to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, this competition could be Liverpool's only shot at silverware this season.

Wolves will smell blood but must focus on reversing their own poor run of form which has seen them tumble down to 19th in the Premier League standings.

Here's all you need to know about this one.

Where are Liverpool vs Wolves playing?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Date: Saturday 7 January

Saturday 7 January Kick-off Time: 20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT

How to watch Liverpool vs Wolves on TV and live stream

United Kingdom

ITV 4

ITVX

United States

ESPN+

Canada

Sportsnet

Liverpool team news

Liverpool will begin life without centre-back Virgil van Dijk, who could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines amid concerns that his hamstring injury is worse than first feared.

The Dutchman will be joined on the sidelines by Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Arthur, and there will be late fitness tests for Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Roberto Firmino - all of whom should fancy their chances of at least making the bench.

All eyes will be on Cody Gakpo, who is in line for his debut after his transfer from PSV Eindhoven was finalised.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Wolves

Liverpool starting XI (4-3-3): Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita, Bajcetic; Elliott, Nunez, Gakpo.

Wolves team news

Chiquinho, Pedro Neto and Sasa Kalajdzic have been joined on the sidelines by Boubacar Traore, whose unspecified injury is expected to cost him a few months of the season.

New manager Julen Lopetegui could opt to rotate his lineup here as he prioritises Wolves' battle for Premier League survival and their Carabao Cup quarter-final against Nottingham Forest next week, but there could be a debut for Matheus Cunha up top.

Wolves predicted lineup vs Liverpool

Wolves starting XI (4-3-3): Sarkic; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Hodge, Neves, Nunes; Traore, Jimenez, Cunha.

Liverpool vs Wolves score prediction

Cup games are always tricky to predict. These early rounds usually feature weaker lineups and so the typical narratives go out of the window, although Wolves' goalscoring woes definitely look like continuing here.

While Liverpool will be shakier without Van Dijk, they'll have spent plenty of time in training working on their defensive shape after their horror show against Brentford and will fancy their chances of subduing a Wolves forward line that has netted just 11 times in 18 games in the Premier League.

It's a nice game for Gakpo to make his debut and don't be surprised if the new signing gets himself on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Wolves