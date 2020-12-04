Liverpool vs Wolves Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Premier League champions Liverpool welcome Wolves to Anfield as the fixtures continue coming thick and fast.

The Reds shared the spoils with Brighton last time out in a controversial game that culminated b=in Jurgen Klopp blowing his top in an explosive post-match interview. Since then, qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League has been wrapped up, following the midweek win over Ajax.

Jurgen Klopp has had his fair share of fitness issues to deal with this season | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Wolves come into the game off the back of an impressive away win at Arsenal, but victory came at a cost as Raul Jimenez suffered a horrific fractured skill in a sickening collision with David Luiz.

Their form this season has generally been good, but Liverpool's impressive record against Nuno Espirito Santo's side makes them clear favourites.

Here's 90min's preview of the game.

Where to Watch

Anfield will remain empty due to government restrictions | Pool/Getty Images

When Is Kick-Off? Sunday 6 December

What Time Is Kick-Off? 19:15 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Anfield

TV Channel/ Live Stream? Amazon Prime Video (UK), NBC Sports (USA)

Referee? Craig Pawson

Team News

First-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker is out for a couple of weeks with a thigh injury, meaning Caoimhin Kelleher is likely to remain in goal ahead of Adrian.

The Brazilian joins the growing list of injuries which already includes Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri, Joe Gomez and James Milner, who limped off with a hamstring complaint last weekend.

There is better news regarding the fitness of Naby Keita and Trent Alexander-Arnold, and both could return to action on Sunday subject to late fitness tests. Andrew Robertson is also a slight doubt but is expected to play.

Raul Jimenez is expected to be released from hospital next week, but a timeframe has not yet been put on his recovery - though Nuno Espirito Santo is confident he will eventually return. Romain Saiss is available after a positive COVID-19 test, but Jonny is a long-term injury absentee.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool: Kelleher; Robertson, Fabinho, Matip, Alexander-Arnold; Henderson, Jones; Jota, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Wolves: Patricio; Semedo, Coady, Boly, Marcal; Moutinho, Neves, Dendoncker; Neto, Podence, Traore

Recent Form

Liverpool missed the chance to go top of the Premier League last weekend, as VAR controversy marred their 1-1 draw with Brighton at the AMEX Stadium.

Contact between Robertson and Danny Welbeck was deemed to be a clear and obvious error upon review, allowing Pascal Groß to net an injury-time penalty to cancel out Diogo Jota's opening goal. That disappointment aside, Liverpool have been in generally good touch, although they did slip up against Atalanta in the Champions League a couple of weeks ago.

That defeat, however, owes much to their lengthy injury list.

It’s “clear and obvious” we need a serious discussion about VAR. Sure I’m not alone in feeling like they are falling out of love with the game in its current state. pic.twitter.com/5FGgLtqbHs — James Milner (@JamesMilner) November 28, 2020

A 2-1 win at The Emirates saw Wolves record their first Premier League win in three, moving them up to seventh in the division. A tough run of fixtures lay ahead, with games against Chelsea, Spurs and Manchester United among their next five following this Anfield trip.

Here's how both sides have fared in their last five games in all competitions.

Liverpool



Liverpool 1-0 Ajax (01/12)

Brighton 1-1 Liverpool (28/11)

Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta (25/11)

Liverpool 3-0 Leicester (22/11)

Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool (08/11)

Wolves



Arsenal 1-2 Wolves (29/11)

Wolves 1-1 Southampton (23/11)

Leicester City 1-0 Wolves (08/11)

Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace (30/10)

Wolves 1-1 Newcastle United (25/10)

