Liverpool vs Wolves Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

​Liverpool will look to stretch their unbeaten run to the entire first half of the season when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Sunday.

Jürgen Klopp's Reds stormed to a phenomenal 4-0 win over Leicester City last time out, leaving them a whopping 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League standings.

However, they will meet a Wolves side who managed to claw their way to a well-deserved 3-2 win over Manchester City in their last game, and you can guarantee Nuno Espírito Santo will be licking his lips at the chance to take down another giant.

Where to Watch

​When Is Kick Off? Sunday 29 December​ ​What Time Is Kick Off? ​16:30 (GMT) ​Where Is it Played? ​Anfield ​TV Channel/Live Stream? ​Sky Sports Premier League/Sky Sports Main Event ​ ​Referee? Anthony​ Taylor

Team News

Fortunately for ​Liverpool, their injury crisis has not got any worse this week. They remain without Dejan Lovren and Joël Matip at the back, while midfielders Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also sidelined. Young centre-back Nat Phillips is also unavailable as he will only return from Stuttgart to Anfield in January.

As for ​Wolves , they have no real concerns heading into the game. Willy Boly remains sidelined, but the visitors will otherwise be at full strength for the game.

Liverpool have enjoyed a strong run of results against Wolves in the Premier League, winning their past five encounters by an aggregate score of 12-1.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been formidable at Anfield recently, racking up 16 straight wins in the top flight to extend their unbeaten run to 49 home games.

If Wolves are to pull off a shock Raul Jimenez could be key - he has been involved in seven of their 13 away goals in the Premier League this season (four goals, three assists).

Potential Lineups

​Liverpool Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson; Henderson, Keïta, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mané.​ ​Wolverhampton Wanderers ​Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Dendoncker; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Traoré, Jiménez, Jota.

Head-to-Head Record

Liverpool historically know how to beat Wolves, having won 27 of the 42 meetings between the two sides in the past. However, in recent years, things have not been as simple as they would have liked.

The Reds won both ​Premier League games last season, but it was Wolves who came out on top in the FA Cup - just like they did in the 2016/17 campaign. January 2017 was also the last time that Wolves won at Anfield, as goals from Andreas Weimann and Richard Stearman fired them to a 2-1 win.

However, the last league meeting at Anfield ended in a 2-0 win for Liverpool, who had ​Sadio Mané's two goals to thank, so the Reds will hope to use that momentum in this one.

Recent Form

Liverpool's recent form is tough to get your head around. There's a Club World Cup victory, a Carabao Cup mauling of their academy side and a dominant Premier League win. Standard.

The 4-0 win over ​Leicester tells you everything you actually need to know about Liverpool's recent form. They are confident of beating any team on any given day, and they have certainly earned that swagger.

Wolves' form is far simpler to understand. A frustrating draw with ​Brighton is the only major blot in their recent performances, but they have otherwise looked fairly impressive.

Their recent win over ​City was certainly the highlight, as Nuno's side fought back from two goals down to snatch a late victory over the defending champions. That's the kind of level they will need to reach to beat Liverpool.

Here's how both teams have performed in their last five games.

​Liverpool Wolves ​Leicester City 0-4 Liverpool (26/12) Wolves 3-2 Manchester City (27/12)​ ​Liverpool 1-0 Flamengo (21/12) ​Norwich City 1-2 Wolves (21/12) ​Monterrey 1-2 Liverpool (18/12) ​Wolves 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur (15/12) ​Aston Villa 5-0 Liverpool (17/12) ​Wolves 4-0 Beşiktaş (12/12) ​Liverpool 2-0 Watford (14/12) ​Brighton 2-2 Wolves (8/12)

Prediction

Is Liverpool's unbeaten run ever going to come to an end? The trip to Leicester was supposed to be a real threat, but the Reds just ran away with it. They looked like world champions and future Premier League champions, which sounds like trouble for Wolves.

However, no side in recent seasons has had more fun against the league's elite than Wolves. Nuno's men adore turning up and breaking hearts, and the possibility of earning their biggest scalp so far will certainly appeal to them.​

Wolves could create problems for Liverpool, but that probably won't be enough. Klopp's side look unstoppable at the minute, and they will definitely be the heavy favourites to take home the three points here.





Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Wolves

