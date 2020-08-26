Liverpool 'Will Make Approach This Week' for Bayern Midfielder Thiago Alcântara

Liverpool are ready to open talks to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara in the coming days, according to new reports from Germany.

A product of Barcelona's famous La Masia, Thiago joined Bayern in 2013 and has gone on to establish himself as one of the world's best midfielders - helping his team to a Champions League final win over Paris Saint-Germain last weekend. It was Bayern's third trophy of a remarkable campaign.

Thiago, however, has been clear for several weeks that he wishes to leave the club at the end of the season, and Bayern are open to selling knowing his contract expires in under a year's time.

The 29-year-old as been closely linked with Liverpool for some time. The Premier League champions are however put off by his £29m price tag, knowing they could wait and sign the midfielder next season when he becomes a free agent.

90min sources have confirmed that manager Jurgen Klopp is hoping the club can land Thiago, though internal politics is causing a delay. The club themselves are hoping for a much lower fee in order to do business.

SportBild suggest that discussions between the clubs will kick off shortly, though media on Liverpool's side have yet to fully back up the interest.

The Liverpool Echo report in that Thiago does not even sit as an "active target" for the club at the moment, and all the talk over this deal getting in motion does seem to be coming from Germany.

Georginio Wijnaldum's future on Merseyside remains up in the air as he too enters the final year of his contract, and Klopp may have to pressure the Liverpool board into doing business for Thiago soon knowing there is a risk that the Dutchman could eventually leave. There are suggestions Wijnaldum will not be offered a new contract.