Liverpool will not face Champions League opponents RB Leipzig in Germany due to Covid-19 restriction

COVID-19 restrictions mean Liverpool will not be allowed entry into Germany for their Champions League tie with RB Leipzig, government officials have confirmed.

Jurgen Klopp's side had been set to travel to Germany to face the Bundesliga side on 16 February once their Premier League commitments against Manchester City and Leicester had been fulfilled.

However, the German government recently banned entry on arrival for anyone commuting from a country currently affected by COVID-19 mutations until 17 February, with the only exceptions made for German residents or citizens.

Klopp's side will not be allowed into Germany | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

It had been expected that the ban would not apply to the Liverpool squad given their status as professional athletes, but in a statement released by the government it has now been revealed that they will not be exempt from the ruling.

"The Corona Protection Ordinance passed by the German government last Friday provides for only a few exceptions and no special regulations for professional athletes," the statement read as reported by Sky Sports.

"The Federal Police informed the club RB Leipzig today that the described case constellation does not fall under the exceptions."

It is understood that home side Leipzig will now be asked to attempt to provide a neutral venue outside of Germany for the fixture.

If a neutral venue cannot be found in time, it remains to be seen whether the tie will be rescheduled, something which could prove beneficial to the Premier League champions.

Klopp's side are currently in the midst of an awful run of form by their high standards, having won just two of their previous six games in all competitions.

Liverpool are on a terrible run of form at the moment | Pool/Getty Images

Wednesday night's defeat to lowly Brighton was the Reds' second successive defeat at Anfield following their 1-0 loss at the hands of Burnley a few weeks earlier.

Their dip in form has seen them fall seven points behind leaders Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola's side also holding a game in hand over the champions.