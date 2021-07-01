Liverpool will not sign Florian Neuhaus this summer

Liverpool will not be making a move for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus this summer, and it's likely he'll stay put as a result.

Neuhaus has been a near ever-present for Die Folen over the past three seasons, missing just seven Bundesliga games. His displays have been mightily impressive as well, with the 24-year-old registering 16 goals and 22 assists in that time.

Interest in him has been widespread in recent summers. Jurgen Klopp is a particularly big fan of the energetic all-rounder, but according to German publication Sport1, the chances of Liverpool signing him this summer are over.

It is understood that Gladbach would demand a fee of at least €40m (£34.1m) for Neuhaus, funds that the Reds do not have after signing Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig earlier this summer. There is also the issue of where the German midfielder would fit into Klopp’s squad.

Although Georginio Wijnaldum has left the club Liverpool remain well stocked in centre midfield. Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara will likely start the season as first choice but Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will also be staking a claim for a place in the starting XI after solid pre-seasons.

Tottenham are among the other European clubs linked with a move for Neuhaus but he's understood to be happy where he is, even though Gladbach lost their highly-rated head coach Marco Rose to Borussia Dortmund at the end of last season.

Rose has since been replaced by former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Adi Hutter, and Neuhaus has already held talks with his new manager over the forthcoming season. Gladbach are not playing in Europe this season, but Neuhaus is happy enough with the vision of Hutter.

In more positive news, Liverpool have tied down Trent Alexander-Arnold to a new four-year deal, and there's expected to be more players following suit in the coming weeks.