Liverpool Winger Xherdan Shaqiri Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri is the latest Reds player to test positive for coronavirus, confirmed by the Switzerland Football Association while on international duty.

Liverpool teammates Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane had already contracted the virus and missed the weekend’s 7-2 thrashing at Aston Villa as a result of having to isolate.

Shaqiri, who ended up staying at Liverpool on transfer deadline day when no suitable offers meeting his valuation were submitted, has tested now positive upon linking up with the Switzerland squad ahead of a triple header of October internationals.

As such, the 28-year-old has been placed in isolation according to the relevant procedure.

A statement from the Swiss federation revealed the positive test and explained that all protocols are being strictly followed to minimise the spread of infection.

Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for COVID-19, the Swiss Football Association has announced. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 6, 2020

“The strict protective measures and requirements of UEFA for national teams in accordance with the ‘UEFA Return to Play Protocol’ have been strictly adhered to since the move began,” it said.

“Based on this, clarifications are currently underway with the local health authorities about how to proceed.”

Shaqiri is yet to play in the Premier League this season but did feature and score in Liverpool's 7-2 Carabao Cup victory at Lincoln in September.

