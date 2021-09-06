Liverpool working to bring Naby Keita back from Guinea after military coup

Liverpool are speaking to and negotiating with authorities in Guinea, aiming to bring Naby Keita back to Merseyside amid the military coup that has broken out in the country.

The 26-year-old was on international duty with his nation when a group of soldiers stormed the palace of president Alpha Conde, leading to hours of reported gunfire and, among far more important things, the cancellation of Guinea's World Cup qualifier against Morocco.

The scary events have seen Guinea's borders closed, which had initially left the Morocco squad stranded in a hotel close to the heart of the coup. Fortunately, they have since been given permission to leave, but as noted by The Telegraph, the Guinea squad remain stuck.

Among those players left concerned about their next move is Keita, and Liverpool have confirmed that they are exploring ways to bring the 26-year-old back to Anfield.

"We are in constant contact with Naby and have had regular communication via his national team management," a Liverpool spokesperson confirmed. "We are satisfied that he is safe and well cared for.

"Obviously the situation is fluid and we will maintain regular dialogue with the relevant authorities as we work to get Naby back to Liverpool in a timely and secure manner."

Keita was able to feature in his country's opening World Cup qualifier on Wednesday, as Guinea's trip to Guinea-Bissau resulted in a 1-1 draw.

He managed 90 minutes during that match - the first time he has done so for either club or country since March.

Injuries and poor form have plagued Keita's career since joining from RB Leipzig in 2018, although he did start the club's first two games of the current season before heading to the bench for the 1-1 draw with Chelsea.