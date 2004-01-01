Liverpool World Cup star flies straight to Dubai training camp

Just four days after being knocked out of the World Cup with England, Jordan Henderson is back training with Liverpool.

Henderson has been on international duty for the past month, representing his country at the World Cup for the second time in his career. He played a big part in their run to the quarter-final, starting three matches and scoring against Senegal, but wasn't able to stop them losing 2-1 to France and being knocked out.

On the bright side for the midfielder though, he didn't have to travel far after that to join back up with his club.

The Liverpool squad is currently carrying out warm-weather training in Dubai, and rather than returning home to England, Henderson flew straight there from Qatar.

The club posted a video of the 32-year-old and manager Jurgen Klopp greeting one another as well as some photos of the two laughing.

Most of those who played in the World Cup will take a week or so of holiday before returning to club duty, and it's not clear whether Henderson will do so and was just visiting his team-mates or will return to training immediately.

Either way, he doesn't have much time before Liverpool's first post-World Cup match with them taking on Manchester City in the League Cup on December 22.

After that, they'll play three Premier League matches in the space of a week and will be aiming to win all three given their disappointing start to the season which sees them sitting down in sixth after 14 matches.

