Liverpool 'Yet to Decide' Whether to Launch Formal Bid for Timo Werner

Liverpool are said to have asked the representatives of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner for more time to decide whether they actually want to launch a formal bid for the German.





Werner is expected to leave Leipzig this summer, and pretty much every European giant is interested in recruiting him. However, it is Liverpool who are leading the race after months of flirting between club officials and the player.





Some reports have suggested that the deal is almost done, but The Guardian state that there is still a long way to go as Liverpool are yet to make any decisions concerning their transfer budget for the summer.





The Reds want to see what the impact of the coronavirus outbreak will be on both their finances and the transfer market before they decide whether or not to commit to spending £52m on a new forward.





Informal talks over a contract appear to have already been held, but serious negotiations cannot be started until Liverpool (or any other club) inform Leipzig of their intention to trigger his £52m release clause.





⚽️ With 88 goals in 147 appearances, Timo Werner is now Leipzig's joint all-time leading scorer...#UCL | @DieRotenBullen pic.twitter.com/mdsyNvRLbj — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 23, 2020

It has also been reported that Werner's release clause expired at the end of April, but The Guardian state otherwise and insist that it still remains valid, with a fresh deadline of June 15 now suggested.





Liverpool would be Werner's first choice, but it is expected that he would have plenty of other options to choose between if Jürgen Klopp's side decline to make a move.





The 24-year-old would consider other Premier League clubs, although there are no names given in the report. Chelsea have been heavily linked with Werner in the past, and the German even name-dropped both Manchester City and Manchester United when discussing his future back in March.





Inter and Juventus are also named as two sides Werner would consider joining, and Barcelona could even choose to move for the German if they miss out on Inter's Lautaro Martínez.





Given he racked up 27 goals and 12 assists in his 36 appearances this season before football was postponed, it would not come as a surprise to see even more top sides join the race for his signature. His £52m release clause remains relatively affordable, although the extent of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak is yet to be fully understood.



