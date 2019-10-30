Liverpool Youngster Rhian Brewster Poised to Join Swansea on Loan Until the Summer

​ Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster is set to be confirmed as a Swansea player on loan for the rest of the season after the two clubs agreed a temporary deal that is expected to see the 19-year-old given more first-team opportunities.





Brewster has been considered one to watch ever since he joined the Liverpool academy from Chelsea and he gained national attention when he scooped the Golden Boot as part of the England youth team that won the Under-17 World Cup in 2017.

According to Stuart James of The Athletic, Liverpool and Swansea came to an agreement in the last few days after the Championship side made their first formal approach in late December, with the loan set to be announced on Monday.

It is said that the deal was slightly delayed because Liverpool had wanted Brewster to be available for Sunday’s FA Cup third round tie against Everton – he came off the bench for the final 11 minutes of the Reds’ victory at Goodison Park.

It is believed that Brewster’s pre-existing relationship with Swansea manager Steve Cooper, who was previously England Under-17 coach, has been an important factor in the decision, as has the promise of getting regular first-team football.

According to James, Brewster will link up with his new Swansea teammates in the coming days. He is therefore likely to be available to make his debut in the intense South Wales derby on Sunday when the Swans make the trip to Cardiff.

Swansea will hope that Brewster gives them an attacking edge in the hunt for promotion. The 2013 League Cup winners currently occupy the Championship’s fourth and final playoff place, but are still within touching distance of as many as five teams immediately below them.

Goalscoring has proved a problem for Swansea this season, having netted only 32 times in 26 games. It is the lowest goal return of any of the division’s top 15 teams.

