As one of the grandest and best-supported clubs in English football, no matter where you go in the world there’s no getting away from Liverpool shirts (unless you travel all the way to Manchester, of course).





Put aside the ‘Warrior years’, where the maverick kit manufacturers decided to dress the club’s players like they were intending on being camouflaged in a 1970’s living room, Liverpool have worn some of the most stylish away shirts ever produced.





So, less talk of those Warrior monstrosities, and more talk of the beauties the Reds have sported, with Liverpool’s ten greatest away kits of all time…





10. Reebok 1999/2000 Erik Meijer of Liverpool Liverpool have experimented with a number of different coloured away kits over the years, and green is one of their favoured choices.





This classic can’t help but evoke memories of a young Steven Gerrard, with his shaved head and youthful looks, steaming into challenges and covering every blade of grass on the pitch.





The 1999/00 season was the first under the stewardship of Gérard Houllier - with the Frenchman having shared the helm with Roy Evans the season prior. Though they ended the campaign empty handed, the foundations had been laid for the club’s victorious treble campaign of 2000/01.







9. Adidas 2007/2008 Steven Gerrard away at Aston Villa in 2007/08 Ahh the Gerrard and Fernando Torres partnership.





Having been sponsored by Reebok for a decade, the club opted to sever ties with the manufacturers in 2006, instead signing with Adidas.





The clean-cut, white and red shirt of 2007/08 was undoubtedly the best looking away shirt Adidas produced, though it did little to transform the Reds’ luckless quest for Premier League glory, with the club finishing a disappointing fourth despite Torres’ incredible maiden season at Anfield.







8. Reebok 1997/1998 mcateer, fowler and redknapp at the 1997/98 liverpool away shirt launch #lfc #liverpool #liverpoolfc #fowler #redknapp #football #vintage pic.twitter.com/tWrF2jQefq — Iconickits (@iconickits) January 16, 2017 The haircuts are ridiculous, but the kit is pretty stylish.



Another preferred colour of choice for the Reds' away shirts. They've sported a number of yellow kits over the years, and - if not the best - this V-neck effort is certainly the brightest.



Reebok didn't hold back with this one, though the red and black lining is a quality touch. Whoever designed this one probably saw the white Armani suits they wore to the 1996 FA Cup final and thought 'well if they'll wear that then they'll wear anything'.



7. New Balance 2017/2018 Roberto Firmino sporting the club's 2017/18 away kit New Balance produced some questionable numbers in their partnership with Liverpool, but the white and green chequered look was a surprising hit.





Despite ending the campaign empty-handed, 2017/18 was the first season where Jürgen Klopp’s philosophy and style really started to glean results at Anfield, with Mohamed Salah spearheading the club to the Champions League final, only to be beaten by Real Madrid.





Still, if you’re going to lose, you might as well look good doing it, right?



6. Adidas 1985/1986 1985-86 Liverpool away shirt designed by #adidas#LFC ? pic.twitter.com/N5hqvFbihd — Vintage Football Shirts (@VFshirts) November 28, 2017 In a modern-day footballing world where sponsors and patterns are strewn all over team shirts, it's nice to appreciate the glorious simplicity of some of the efforts from yesteryear.



No Liverpool fan can forget their dominance throughout the 1970s and 1980s, with Kenny Dalglish leading the Reds to their eighth first division title in 11 years.



Liverpool spent seven years being sponsored by Crown Paints, and this off-white shirt from 1985/86 is one of the best looking away kits to have graced Anfield.



5. Umbro 1981/1984 Liverpool '81-84 away by Umbro



As worn in three consecutive league title winning campaign



Shop classic #LFC shirts here - https://t.co/XNsV95F7q1 pic.twitter.com/Wte2nGbWvn — Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) November 11, 2018 Another simplistic design the Reds wore on their way to multiple league titles.



The sponsor Crown Paints would be added to the centre of the shirt in 1982, though for one season they had no sponsor - and it looks glorious.



The large V-neck and cuffed sleeves are a throwback to the good old days, when you were allowed to 'welcome a player to the game' and VAR sounded like some weird software that you were assured would speed up your computer.



4. Adidas 1993/1995 John Barnes playing for Liverpool in their green and white away kit John Barnes had the pleasure of wearing some fantastic kits during his time at Liverpool - more of that in a minute - but this green and white Adidas number from the mid-90s was one of the best.



The central Liverpool badge and diagonal green stripes on the side make it sound awful, but in reality it's a thing of beauty.



Liverpool's domination of the top flight had long ended by the time this kit was unveiled in 1993, with the club finishing a disappointing eighth in the league.



3. Adidas 1995/1996 Liverpool's away kit for next season is an homage to their 1995/96 away kit. Don't mention the FA Cup Final #LFC pic.twitter.com/fAVVC4tTLJ — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) April 29, 2017 This one screams a blonde-haired Robbie Fowler at Old Trafford.



The local lad bagged a superb brace in Liverpool's trip to Manchester United in October 1995, powering a left-footed strike past Peter Schmeichel before chipping the Dane with a beautiful lob in the second half.



Similar to the 1993/1995 kit, this weird concoction of white and green shouldn't work - but somehow it does.



2. Grey Candy shirt 1988/1989 John Barnes playing for Liverpool in their iconic grey Candy shirt Now we're getting to the REALLY good stuff.



Is there a more iconic away kit than this? Every hipster shop in the country has been home to one of these at one point or another, with the Candy logo and mesmeric design making it almost more fashionable today than it was in 1988.



The club failed to retain their status as top-flight champions in 1988/89, narrowly beaten by Arsenal, though they would go on to regain the championship the following year.



Despite not achieving their ultimate goal of becoming champions of England, 1988/89 will live long in the memory of Liverpool fans thanks to this effort.

