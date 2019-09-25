Liverpool's 10 Best Young Players on Their Chances of Making it in the First Team - Ranked

Liverpool, not content with dominating the current footballing landscape, are already planning for the future.

They may be the best team in the world at the moment, but their summer transfer policy showed signs of a clear long-term strategy to maintain their success - a strategy that was highlighted, underlined and printed in bold by their victory over ​Everton in the FA Cup third round.

With as many as seven promising, un-established youngsters featuring in a victory over a near-full-strength Toffees side, it became apparent that the future is now. And with that in mind, we've had a look at 10 of the most promising talents currently threatening to make their breakthrough, and ranked them on their likelihood to do so.

​Pedro Chirivella

​ The Spanish midfielder has turned in a few decent performances when called upon in the cup competitions this season, but let's face it...he's simply marking time.

Recent reports suggested ​Liverpool were ​considering a new deal for the 22-year-old that would keep him at the club beyond the summer, but even if he were to do that, his chances of cementing a place in the first-team are now slim-to-none, considering his age and who is ahead of him in the pecking order.

Caoimhin Kelleher

​ The Ireland Under-21 keeper comes highly-rated at Anfield, and if Liverpool were still persisting with Loris Karius, then his standing on this list would surely be far higher.

However, there is no escaping the fact that, unless an exceptional set of circumstances arise, Alisson is going to be Liverpool's first choice for at least another six or seven years. At which point Kelleher would be approaching 30.

Perhaps the best he can hope for is to be promoted to second choice beyond Adrian's tenure, but unless he's willing to spend most of his career on the bench, it's difficult to imagine him having much of an impact in the long-term.

Nat Phillips

Klopp is seemingly a pretty big fan of Phillips, who is heading back out to Stuttgart after a brief recall to offer first-team cover amid an injury crisis.

Should Dejan Lovren depart in the summer, it's possible Phillips could be promoted to a first-team role. He's now older than Joe Gomez, however, so time is no longer on his side, as it is with many of the others on this list.

Unfortunately, with Virgil van Djk, Gomez and Joel Matip at the very least ahead of him in the pecking order, it's difficult to see how he makes an impression, before he is ruled to have passed the developmental stage in his career.

Yasser Larouci



Whether it be at Anfield or otherwise, 19-year-old Yasser Larouci looks set to have a bright career in the game.

He has the pace and physical attributes necessary for a full-back in Jurgen Klopp's system, and is the right age to be lined up as a long-term plan B to Andy Robertson. It doesn't seem he is quite trusted just yet, however, with James Milner generally picked at left-back when the Scot is unavailable, even for domestic cup duties.

He has struggled with injury on occasion so far this season, but now he is fully fit, we might learn more about his Anfield prospects from Klopp's selections in the remainder of the FA Cup campaign.

Sepp van den Berg

There is no doubting the commanding Dutchman is seen as a long-term option at the heart of Liverpool's defence, and only the wealth of talent elsewhere stops him ranking higher.

He was drafted in from PEC Zwolle in the summer, and doesn't seem fancied just yet, but this season can essentially be written off as a settling-in period. He only turned 18 in December, and though there are many variables that could impact his chances, he looks to have a strong chance of being moved up the ladder down the line - and perhaps one day partnering his countryman Virgil van Dijk in the centre of defence.

Rhian Brewster

The striker hasn't quite kicked on like it had been hoped since his arrival from Chelsea. A long-term injury absence saw to that, and although he has been fit this season, he has struggled to force his way into a formidable attacking unit.





The arrival of Takumi Minamino saw him shipped out on loan to Swansea, and if he can make an impression in the Championship, then he could easily return next season with a vengeance, finally ready to truly ask the question of Roberto Firmino.

Neco Williams

With no cover available for Trent Alexander-Arnold outside of Gomez and James Milner, there might have been a time when it would have been worth signing another natural right-back. The emergence of Neco Williams in a senior role, however, means that is no longer the case.





Proving his worth as something of a 'mini-Trent' in starts against Arsenal and Everton, academy graduate Williams has shown he has the composure and killer final ball to step into the team when needed - which shouldn't be all too often in the short-term, given that Alexander-Arnold is one of the first names on the team-sheet.





If Williams isn't the set-in-stone backup right-back just yet, it seems he will be before long.

Ki-Jana Hoever

Having already been used in two positions in the senior set-up, and got himself off the mark with a first senior goal, 17-year-old Hoever has shown he has the pace, power, defensive awareness and attacking nous to offer a long-term option at both right-back and centre-half. He's a (much) younger Gomez - with perhaps a bit of attacking flair that even the Englishman doesn't possess.

His versatility makes him a potentially incredibly valuable asset to Klopp, and provided he is willing to bide his time, a run in the team could come sooner rather than later for another Dutch prodigy.

Harvey Elliott

Joining Liverpool from Fulham in the summer, Elliott looks like a legitimately generational prospect. Not even 17 yet, the winger has already made five senior appearances, while starring in the Premier League 2 and the UEFA Youth League. He's already made his league debut, albeit a fleeting one against Sheffield United, and has been named on the bench four times in the competition.

Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané are going nowhere in the immediacy, but by the time next season kicks off, all three will be 28. It won't be too long before replacements are considered, as absurd as that seems now, and if his development keeps up, then when the time comes Elliott should be chief among the options on the table.

​Curtis Jones



Jones' impact on the Liverpool first-team this season is second to none of his contemporaries. He had the bottle to step up and score the decisive penalty against Arsenal, and topped that off with a screamer that decided the FA Cup Merseyside derby.

Big moments aside, however, his assured performances - those of a player miles ahead of his years - have shown he has the quality, and more crucially the mentality, to make himself a key part of this team in the years to come.

Unless we see something completely unpredictable, Jones will certainly have a role to play in the Liverpool midfield going forward. Others may be waiting for their Anfield careers to start, but for this particular Scouser, it's already well underway.

