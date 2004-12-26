Liverpool's 10 Greatest Premier League Seasons - Ranked

​Liverpool, eh?

A staple of English top-flight football, a club that prides itself on its unwavering and passionate fan base and six-time European champions who consistently play swashbuckling football and make the impossible, possible.

Yet, the Reds have never been crowned Premier League champions.

For all their brilliance, all their success and all their glory, they have never managed to conquer England since the Premier League's inception in 1992.

But there is no doubt that Liverpool remain one of the world's biggest clubs, and look set to end 30 years of hurt with their current crop of superstars who are edging ever closer to an elusive first Premier League title.

So, join us on this rollercoaster ride that is Liverpool's Premier League journey, and reminisce about the Reds' ten greatest seasons in the English top-flight since '92.

10. Season: 1994/95

Position: 4th

While boasting some of the nicest adidas kits the world has ever seen, ​Liverpool managed a fourth-placed finish in the third ever Premier League season, and their first full campaign under Roy Evans.

It was a marked improvement following the previous season's mediocrity, with the Reds amassing 74 points, despite losing ten games. Also, a League Cup victory made the season just that little bit sweeter.

Notably, club legend Robbie Fowler scored the then fastest Premier League hat-trick in a 3-0 victory over ​Arsenal at Anfield, netting a treble in just four minutes and 33 seconds. His incredible record was snatched by now Liverpool star Sadio Mane during his time at Southampton.

9. Season: 1997/98

Position: 3rd

Back in an era where 78 points was enough to lift a title, Arsenal were the eventual ​Premier League champions, although Liverpool did push the Gunners for large parts of the season.

The highlight of the campaign was the emergence of 18-year-old teenage sensation Michael Owen, who managed an impressive haul of 18 league goals in his debut campaign.

The youngster scored in Liverpool's most impressive victory of the campaign, battering Arsenal 4-0 in the penultimate game of the Premier League season.

8. Season: 1995/96

Position: 3rd

Yet another bronze for Liverpool in the Premier League, who once again threatened in the title race before eventually running out of steam and succumbing to bitter rivals Manchester United.

Fowler was once again wreaking havoc on defences up and down the country, netting a staggering 28 goals, but was still beaten to the golden boot by the Premier League's all-time top goalscorer Alan Shearer.

However, Liverpool had the last laugh over Newcastle, beating them 4-3 in one of the most iconic Premier League games ever. Stan Collymore's dramatic late goal helped the Reds conquer ​the Magpies in a sensational match that would write itself into English football folklore, and ultimately prove fatal for the Toon Army in their title charge.

7. Season: 2017/18

Position: 4th

The 2017/18 season - or the '​Mohamed Salah' season - has to be one of the most exciting campaigns that Liverpool fans have enjoyed (and that's saying something).

While the Reds finished in fourth - 25 points off record-breaking Manchester City - Liverpool played some of the most breathtaking, high-octane football of the Premier League era.

Liverpool's attacking trident was completed with the signing of Salah, who broke the Premier League record for most goals scored in a 38-game season (32) during his debut campaign with the Reds.

The Egyptian's impact was unbelievable, perhaps summed up best by his four-goal performance against Watford at Anfield, scoring an array of different goals which fully showcased his sensational talent.

6. Season: 2005/06

Position: 3rd

Following the glory of Istanbul, Rafa Benitez's side enjoyed a fantastic return to domestic duties, finishing third in the Premier League, just nine points behind champions ​Chelsea.





A number of household names joined the Reds that season including Pepe Reina, Daniel Agger and the nation's newest sporting sweetheart Peter Crouch. However, despite plentiful additions at Anfield, it was still club captain Steven Gerrard who ran the show.

The English midfielder netted ten goals over the Premier League campaign - more than any of his teammates - and guided Liverpool to 82 points.

Also, 3-1 home and away victories against local Merseyside rivals ​Everton never goes a miss.

5. Season: 2000/01

Position: 3rd

While it was a season best known for Liverpool's treble away from the Premier League - including the UEFA Cup, League Cup and FA Cup - the Reds still enjoyed a stellar campaign in the English top flight.

Liverpool finished third, 11 points off ​Man United in top spot, although their best victory of the campaign came against the eventual champions.

The Reds have always struggled at Old Trafford, even during their periods of dominance over United, but a superb Danny Murphy free kick was all that separated the sides in a much-needed 1-0 win for Gerard Houllier's men.

4. Season: 2013/14

Position: 2nd

If we forget Gerrard's slip against Chelsea and the nightmare that was 'Crystanbul', this was still a pretty damn good season for the Reds.

Coming into the campaign with little expectation under Brendan Rodgers, a Luis Suarez-inspired Liverpool ran Man City's moneybags until the last day of the season, and did so in incredible style.

The Reds scored goals for fun, often finishing games off before half-time, and boasted enormous five-goal wins over Tottenham and Arsenal - going 4-0 up after just 20 minutes in the latter - as well as achieving a convincing league double over Man United, which included a breathtaking 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

Before being surpassed by Liverpool's Salah, ​Suarez himself set a new goalscoring record in the Premier League, netting 31 goals for the first time during a 38-game campaign.

3. Season: 2008/09

Position: 2nd

Another case of 'close, but no cigar' for Liverpool as the Reds finished runners-up to Man United during the 2008/09 season, recording a whopping 86 points.

There was plenty to smile about regardless of the eventual destination of the title, with Gerrard's partnership with Spanish legend Fernando Torres continuing to sparkle - the pair scored 30 league goals between them.

The highlight of the campaign was an emphatic 4-1 victory at Old Trafford, with Liverpool brushing the Red Devils aside, despite going behind early on. Looked back on as one of Liverpool's iconic results of the Premier League era, the game is well remembered for Gerrard's camera kiss celebration following a converted penalty.

2. Season: 2018/19

Position: 2nd

Achieving the third-highest points total in Premier League history and still not winning the title is fairly unlucky. 97 points weren't enough to topple ​Manchester City, although the disappointment of missing out on an elusive first Premier League title was somewhat lessoned by a sixth European Cup victory just weeks after the final game of the season.

Jurgen Klopp's newly-built powerhouse lost just one league game all term, beating every team except the Sky Blues over the course of the campaign.

A sensational Salah thunderbolt against Chelsea was the pick of the season's goals for the Reds, but hefty 5-1 and 3-1 home victories over Arsenal and Man United respectively also produced some large smiles on Merseyside.

1. Season: 2019/20

Position: 1st (Currently)

What Liverpool have managed to achieve this season is nothing short of remarkable. Bouncing back from the Premier League heartbreak of last season, the Reds have left the rest of the division in their wake, breaking record after record along the way.

Yes, we know the season isn't finished yet, but you'd have to be brave (or foolish) to bet against Liverpool winning their first Premier League title, with the current world champions sat comfortably atop of the league table.

Not only do the Reds have some incredible individual players - and one the planet's best coaches - they have thrown their hat in the ring to be labelled the greatest Premier League team ever.

It's fair to say, bar some absolute calamity, there won't be a dry eye inside Anfield come the final day of the league season. And rightly so.