Liverpool's 2021/22 Nike home, away and third kits leaked online

Though there remains a chance of glory in the Champions League, it's been an intensely difficult season for Liverpool, and Jurgen Klopp's team are already looking ahead 2021/22.

With Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez set to return from injury after the summer, it will be a fresh start for the Reds, and as ever, it will be symbolised with three shiny new kits.

Liverpool are getting set for a second season under manufacturing giants Nike, and a number of new images have emerged online showing their proposed shirts for next season.

So, let's take a look at what's out there.

Liverpool home kit 2021/22

As far as kit leaks go, the home kit for next season is where we have the most detail. Images first emerged earlier in March, showing a new shirt that ditches the traditional plain red in favour of diagonal pinstripes.

But if there was any doubt over the legitimacy of Footy Headlines' initial leaks (there shouldn't be, they know their stuff) more images have since emerged via Twitter user @KB2X.

It's unclear exactly how legitimate these images are, granted, but they seem fairly close to what was originally leaked. If they aren't exactly correct, they are at least a decent barometer of how the kit will look when you pop into the club shop over the summer to pick one up.

As far as we know, the teal trim on the current shirt has been replaced with dark green, while the V-neck collar is to be replaced with a simpler round design. Back to basics in some areas...slightly over-complicated in others.

We don't know much about the shorts or socks, but if it's anything other than all red, that would be a huge surprise.

Liverpool away kit 2021/22

⚠️ Liverpool 21-22 Away Kit Design Leaked? https://t.co/0D8rpxraP9 — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) March 14, 2021

Footy Headlines are again leading the charge on this one and while there are no photos to show in the case of the away shirt, they have mocked up an ambitious black design.

The less-than-subtle patterns on show display the famous Liverbird emblem, as well as another three motifs lifted straight from the club crest, which feature on the gates of Anfield Road.

There's minimal solid information here. Footy Headlines stress that this is more a prediction based on some insider information, but they also give credence to an alternative design which follows the striped pattern on the home kit. Let's wait and see.

Liverpool third kit 2021/22