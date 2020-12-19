Liverpool's 7 Goals Against Crystal Palace - Ranked

The life of a football writer is churning out an opinion piece framing Crystal Palace away as one of Liverpool's toughest tests of the season so far, only for Liverpool to score within three minutes and win 7-0.

Mug.

If their trip to Crystal Palace was a major obstacle in their title defence then Liverpool cleared it with absolutely no trouble whatsoever. It broke all sorts of records and left Roy Hodgson with the demeanour of someone who had just been hit by a train.

The Reds turned in a goal of the season award show by themselves with some of the most incisive football and clinical finishing you're likely to see this season. Just to give us another excuse to watch the highlights, we've ranked every one of their magnificent seven.

7. 0-6: Mohamed Salah

Salah with the entire six-yard box to himself | Pool/Getty Images

Salah has scored an abundance of memorable goals for Liverpool, but a close-range header he knew little about when Palace had already given up is not one of them.



Still, the Palace 'defending' is worth another look. Luka Milivojevic was already thinking about his post-match chips.

6. 0-1: Takumi Minamino

This is what Liverpool fans want to see from Takumi Minamino!



He has his first Premier League goal for the club to give the Champions a brilliant start at Selhurst...



Great finish ? pic.twitter.com/IBff6xwaV2 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 19, 2020

No Jota? No problem



Jurgen Klopp used the full depth of his attacking options for the trip to Selhurst Park, but any anxiety about Takumi Minamino starting over Mohamed Salah was put to bed within minutes.



As first Premier League goals go, this one wasn't bad at all. Taking a pass from Mane, the Japan international took a deft touch to commit Nathaniel Clyne then fired it back across Vicente Guaita.

5. 0-5: Roberto Firmino

A far better finish than the picture gives it credit for | Pool/Getty Images

Alexaner-Arnold > Salah > Firmino > one touch to rinse the defender > another to chip it over the keeper from a tight angle. Simplistic brilliance.



How about we stop criticising Firmino now?

4. 0-2: Sadio Mane

Sadio Mané LOVES playing against Crystal Palace ?



He bags his customary goal against them... pic.twitter.com/diznseiNtV — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 19, 2020

Sadio Mane has now scored ten goals in his 13 appearances against Crystal Palace - more than he has against any other team.



He really loves Palace. Or really hates them.



Either way, he doubled the early lead when he turned Clyne (he didn't have fun against his former club) and powered one into the bottom corner.

3. 0-4: Jordan Henderson

Yeah...This Liverpool team are quite good, aren't they? ?



Jordan Henderson with another brilliant goal ? pic.twitter.com/6QRDIfFlho — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 19, 2020

You know you're going home happy when your captain is curling one into the top corner from the edge of the box and that's only your third-best goal of the day.



Henderson doesn't score many but when he does, they tend to be worth a second look.

2. 0-3: Roberto Firmino

That. Is. Class.



From back-to-front in blistering speed ?



This Liverpool side can hurt you in so many ways... pic.twitter.com/ToYihAUU7O — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 19, 2020

This one was just Liverpool.



Firmino, to Robertson, back to Firmino, deft touch, goal.



All in about three seconds flat.

1. 0-7: Mohamed Salah

There are no words ?



Mo Salah makes it ????? and this is the pick of the bunch ? pic.twitter.com/kph0gy8UNS — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 19, 2020

Remember what we said about his first goal not being memorable because the game was a dead rubber?



Yeah, shut up.



This one was gorgeous. Just Salah at his very, very best, coming in from the right and curling one right into the far corner.



You love to see it.