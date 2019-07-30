Liverpool's Allan Could Be Set for January Transfer After Successful Loan Spell

Liverpool midfielder Allan's loan transfer to Fluminense could ​be made permanent in January, after the 22-year-old impressed during an 11-month spell in Rio de Janeiro.





Initially joining for the first half of the season in February, Fluminense extended Allan's loan until the end of the year and he featured in 28 of Tricolor's 38 league games across the 2019 season - form that has seen him linked to more than one Brazilian club.





However, with that loan agreement set to end in the coming days and his Liverpool contract expiring in summer 2020, the Reds are keen to seal a permanent exit in the coming weeks.

As reported by ​Globo Esporte , Fluminense have made an offer that fits into their budgetary constraints and would provide Liverpool with a 50% share of a future sale.





The same publication also recently stated that São Paulo had been interested, only to be deterred by the price tag and competition for his signature.





Allan joined ​Liverpool from Internacional in 2015 but has been unable to make an appearance for the club since, as a result of ongoing work permit issues. However, this enabled loan spells across a number of European leagues between 2015 and 2019 - including the F innish Veikkausliiga, German Bundesliga and the Belgian First Division A.

However, his form since returning to his homeland in February of this year has seemingly been enough to convince Fluminense to convert that temporary move into a permanent one.





Despite a disappointing season and 14th place finish, Tricolor have reportedly been impressed by the contribution of both Allan and on-loan Atletico Madrid midfielder Caio Henrique, identifying both as key components in planning for an improved season in 2020.





From a Liverpool perspective, recouping or exceeding the reported £639,000 paid for Allan would be far more appealing than losing him for free in the summer.