Liverpool's Andrew Robertson provides update on ankle injury

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has confirmed that he suffered ankle ligament damage during the Reds’ pre-season friendly draw against Athletic Club on Sunday.

Robertson twisted his ankle towards the end of the first half while trying to block a cross from Athletic winger Alex Berenguer and had to be helped off the pitch by medical staff.

Robertson required treatment on the pitch | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

The Scotland international initially said he was feeling ‘positive’ about the situation in a post-match tweet, but a scan was still needed on Monday to ascertain the extent of any damage.

That scan has now been done but has arguably brought both relief and disappointment.

Robertson has since tweeted again to offer his gratitude for the ‘kind messages and support’ he has received over the last 24 hours. He also confirmed the scan showed there is ‘nothing too major’ wrong. However, there is ‘some ligament damage which will need to mend’.

The player added: “I will be grafting every day so I can help the team again sooner rather than later. Good luck to the boys playing tonight,” referring to Liverpool’s friendly against Osasuna.

Robertson is potentially facing several weeks on the sidelines while he recovers.

Thanks to everyone for the kind messages and support. Scan suggests nothing too major but there’s some ligament damage which will need to mend. I will be grafting every day so I can help the team again sooner rather than later. Good luck to the boys playing tonight #YNWA pic.twitter.com/urKPCLmHgS — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) August 9, 2021

For comparison’s sake, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire suffered ankle ligament damage towards the end of last season in early to mid-May and was out of action until England played their third group game at Euro 2020 around seven weeks later.

The exact length of Robertson’s absence will depend on the severity of the damage he has suffered, but even just a four-week lay-off would mean missing Liverpool’s first three games of the new Premier League season against Norwich, Burnley and Chelsea.

Liverpool’s back-up left-back is Greece international Kostas Tsimikas, who was limited to only two Premier League appearances last season because of Robertson’s stamina and injury resilience.

The 25-year-old, who joined from Olympiacos for £11.75m last summer, has been involved in pre-season and recently said he is ready and eager to take any chance that comes his way: “I always give my best to be close to the team. And whenever my coach gives me the opportunity to play, I’m always ready for that. Any opportunity, I’m ready."

