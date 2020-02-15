Liverpool's Away Form in Champions League a Cause for Concern Following Latest Defeat

Liverpool are cruising towards their first Premier League title with the Reds currently sat 25 points clear at the top of the table, but their away form in the Champions League tells a different story.

Their league form has been so impressive this season that they are yet to lose a game, while they have only dropped points on one occasion.

Prior to Tuesday's clash with Atlético Madrid in the Champions League, the current champions of Europe last officially lost a match in December. With Jurgen Klopp taking his first-team squad to Qatar for the Club World Cup, the youngsters were left to take on Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup, but were comfortably swept aside.

In terms of the first team losing, prior to Tuesday's result, they had not tasted defeat since Napoli earned a 2-0 victory back in September of last year. However, ​Atlético edged past the Reds on Tuesday night - Saul Niguez scoring the only goal of the game.

While the footballing world has become used to seeing ​Liverpool win match after match by scoring goal after goal, their away form in the Champions League will be a cause for concern for Jurgen Klopp.

This is because s ince the start of last season, the Reds have lost six of their ten away games in the ​Champions League , winning the other four. To add to that, no side has lost more away from home in the competition in this time (level with Red Star Belgrade), as noted by Opta.

As previously mentioned, Klopp's men have suffered defeats to Napoli and most recently Atlético, but elsewhere, they were beaten in the group stages last season by Red Star Belgrade, Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli once again.





In the semi-finals of the competition last season, ​Barcelona also ran out 3-0 winners over Liverpool, with former Red Luis Suarez on the scoresheet, as well as Lionel Messi. However, Klopp's men, of course, produced that comeback to overturn the first leg deficit and progress to the final.



