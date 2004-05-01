Liverpool’s best Champions League goals - ranked

Liverpool have created some of the most memorable moments in UEFA Champions League history thanks to their flair for the dramatic.

Istanbul, the semi-final win over Barcelona, and that Olympiakos game are just some of those incredible moments that the Reds have conjured up.

What all of those moments tend to have in common is Liverpool players scoring some all-time great goals.

Here's a list of the best of those goals:

5. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain vs Man City (2018)

There's been so many enthralling clashes between these two sides during the Klopp - Guardiola era, but there are few that Liverpool fans remember as fondly as this one.



In the middle of this historic 3-0 quarter-final win at Anfield, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain stepped up to his greatest Liverpool goal, cannoning the ball into the top left corner of the net from 25-yards in front of the Kop.

4. Mohamed Salah vs AS Roma (2018)

Mohamed Salah against his former club in the UEFA Champions League semi final.



There was only ever going to be one outcome, wasn't there?



And that outcome was the Egyptian King cutting in from the right flank and curling the ball brilliantly into the top corner of the net.

3. Steven Gerrard vs Marseille (2008)

This list could've exclusively been a list of Steven Gerrard goals and we doubt anyone would have batted an eyelid.



The Liverpool legend had a penchant for spectacular goals, and few were more spectacular than the one he scored against Marseille at the Stade Velodrome.



Teed up by a lay-off from Dirk Kuyt, Gerrard wrapped his foot around the ball from fully 30-yards out to whip it over the head of Steve Mandanda and into the back of the net. A typically brilliant goal from an outstanding footballer.

2. Sadio Mane vs Bayern Munich (2019)

Speaking of 'outstanding footballers', Sadio Mane is one too.



The Senegalese star enjoyed a wonderful Liverpool career, scoring 120 goals for the club during his six seasons with the Reds before moving to Bayern Munich.



Before he moved to Bavaria however, Mane was tormenting his future employers in the Champions League by scoring one of the better goals in the competition's long history.



A searching ball over the top of the Bayern defence was latched onto by Mane, before the onrushing Manuel Neuer could get there, with a deft first touch before he turned past the goalkeeper and then dinked the ball over the line.

1. Steven Gerrard vs Olympiakos (2004)

Obviously this goal is number one on this list.



It's the Liverpool Champions League goal. It's the main one. The one that sparked the most extraordinary run to winning the tournament ever.



Liverpool needed a miracle in their final group stage game during the 2004/05 season, needing three clear goals after going behind in the first half to make it through to the round of 16.



Thanks to Gerrard, that's exactly what they got.



After goals from Florent Sinama Pongolle and Neil Mellor, the legendary midfielder smashed the ball into the net after being teed up by a knockdown header to send his side through.

