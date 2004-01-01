Liverpool's Best Signings of the Premier League Era - Ranked

Over the past five years, Liverpool's recruitment team has unearthed gem after gem, while keeping the net transfer spend down to a fraction of some of their Premier League rivals'.

The result of that? How's a Champions League, Club World Cup and Premier League title all crammed into 12 glorious months sound?

The transfer strike rate may be better now than ever before, but inspired signings are nothing new at Anfield. Since the First Division was rebranded as the Premier League back in 1990, we've seen some phenomenal talent come through the revolving door at Melwood, and we've ranked the very best of them.