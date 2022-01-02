Liverpool's best & worst performing players of the month - January 2022

Liverpool fans weren't expecting a particularly good January.

They were set to be without their star forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for a fixture list that included a two-legged Carabao Cup semi final against Arsenal.

However, the Reds have coped with Salah and Mane's absences pretty damn well.

Jurgen Klopp's men went the whole month unbeaten, made it through to the Carabao Cup final and the FA Cup fourth round, and generally just played really well.

But which players played the best?

That's the question we're here to answer:

1. Best performance of the month

TAA's best game of the month | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Player: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Game: Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool (20th January, 2022)

Rating: 9



What we said: "TWO more assists, playing an inch-perfect pass into Jota for the first. Even better long ball for the same man for 2-0. Passing and set-piece delivery out of this world."



Player: Fabinho

Game: Liverpool 3-0 Brentford (16th January, 2022)

Rating: 9



What we said: "Got the breakthrough Liverpool desperately needed just before half time, nodding in Alexander-Arnold's corner at the back post. Won a lot of headers and broke up play when Liverpool needed him to."

2. Worst performance of the month

Not the greatest Fabinho performance | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Player: Fabinho

Game: Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool (2nd January 2022)

Rating: 4



What we said: "A worryingly sluggish display. Chelsea players streamed past him regularly. Not like him at all."

3. Liverpool's best player of the month

TAA has been brilliant | Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Player: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Average rating: 7

Best performance: Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool (20th January, 2022) - 9



Obviously TAA was Liverpool's best player throughout January.



He bagged himself a quite ridiculous tally of four assists in the five games he played, and helped the Reds through a spell without Salah by stepping up in a big way.