Liverpool's Biggest Premier League Away Wins - Ranked

Liverpool's trip to Crystal Palace for the Saturday lunchtime kick off looked an intriguing clash on paper.

Not only had Jurgen Klopp's side notched just one away league victory all season, they were heading to the scene of one of their most disastrous away days in Premier League history following their 3-3 collapse in 2014.

So, a tough afternoon in store for the champions? Yeah, that worked out well.

Their biggest away win since 1896... ?#CRYLIV pic.twitter.com/1rWWCJnsum — 90min (@90min_Football) December 19, 2020

Klopp's men absolutely ran riot, looking back to their best as they notched seven goals and swept aside the Eagles with ease. But where does the win rank among their biggest away Premier League victories of all time?

No need to go hunting for the answer, we've got the list for you right here.

10. Newcastle 1-5 Liverpool (2008)

Ryan Babel was among the scorers as Liverpool smashed Newcastle | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The Reds have enjoyed some stunning away days in the north east over the years, and 2008 was certainly a red letter day for Rafael Benitez's men.



A Steven Gerrard double along with goals from Sami Hyypia, Ryan Babel and a Xabi Alonso penalty secured a comfortable away win for the title-chasing Merseysiders, with a David Edgar strike barely even adding a modicum of respect to the scoreline for the home side.

9. West Brom 0-5 Liverpool (2004)

Liverpool strolled to victory in 2004 | Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

West Brom may have defied the odds in surviving the drop having been bottom at Christmas in 2004/05, but their attempts to drag themselves off the foot of the table couldn't have started much worse.



Liverpool arrived at the Hawthorns on Boxing Day 2004 and delivered an unwanted late Christmas gift, smashing Bryan Robson's side 5-0 thanks to goals from Gerrard, Florent Sinama Pongolle, Luis Garcia and a John Arne Riise brace.

8. Swindon 0-5 Liverpool (1993)

Neil Ruddock scored his first #LFC goal on this day in 1993 as Liverpool beat Swindon Town 5-0. Other goals were scored by McManaman (2), Whelan and Marsh. It was 1 of the 2 highest away win of the season in the Premier League - the other one was when Leeds won 5-0 at... Swindon. pic.twitter.com/YcqDb7l3sD — LFChistory.net (@LFChistory) August 22, 2019

It may come as a surprise to some that Swindon Town used to be in the Premier League, but we promise you it actually happened.



The Robins spent one solitary season in the Premier League, and in that time they received more than their fair share of emphatic defeats.



Graeme Souness' side ran out comprehensive winners at the County Grounds thanks to goals from Ronnie Whelan, Mike Marsh, a double for Steve McManaman and a first for the club for Neil Ruddock.

7. Tottenham 0-5 Liverpool (2013)

Sterling and Suarez were a deadly partnership under Brendan Rodgers | Paul Gilham/Getty Images

Liverpool were unstoppable at times in the 2013/14 season, and their trip to Tottenham in December 2013 was one of those days.



Luis Suarez set Brendan Rodgers' side on their way before the Uruguayan added to his early strike late on, with goals from Jordan Henderson, Raheem Sterling and even the scouse Cafu, Jon Flanagan himself, netting on a memorable away day for the club.

6. Crystal Palace 1-6 Liverpool (1994)

McManaman netted twice for the visitors | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Oh Crystal Palace. Do you enjoy getting demolished by the Reds?



The Eagles were on the end of yet another Liverpool bashing in 1994, with Steven McManaman and Ian Rush both scoring twice on their visit to Selhurst Park, with Jan Molby and Robbie Fowler securing a fantastic away win.



There was a consolation from Palace's Chris Armstrong, but we're not here for opposition goals.

5. Aston Villa 0-6 Liverpool (2016)

Yes, that's Kolo Toure celebrating | Michael Steele/Getty Images

Turns out Aston Villa's 7-2 win against Liverpool earlier this season was just payback.



Jurgen Klopp's side may not have been at their free-flowing best during his early years at the club, but they still knew where the back of the net was, as evidenced during their trip to Villa Park where six different scorers grabbed a piece of the action.



Daniel Sturridge, James Milner, Emre Can, Divock Origi, Nathaniel Clyne and KOLO TOURE all got themselves on the scoresheet in the February 2016 victory.

4. Newcastle 0-6 Liverpool (2013)

Agger scored a diving header against Newcastle | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Yet another trip to Newcastle.



Despite being without the suspended Luis Suarez, Liverpool showed no signs of missing their talisman as Daniel Sturridge and Jordan Henderson both scored twice at St. James' Park in April 2013, with Daniel Agger and Fabio Borini finishing the scoring.

3. West Brom 0-6 Liverpool (2003)

Michael Owen grabbed his 100th Premier League goal | Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Remember when Michael Owen wasn't injured?



The former England international actually used to be a really good footballer (honest) and he scored four in Liverpool's trip to The Hawthorns in 2003,

securing his 100th Premier League goal in the process.



Two strikes from Milan Baros ended the scoring as Liverpool ran riot over the Baggies.

2. Ipswich 0-6 Liverpool (2002)

Hyypia scores for Liverpool | Mark Thompson/Getty Images

After Ipswich's incredible first season back in the Premier League in 2000/01, unfortunately the wheels fell off the following campaign.



George Burley's side were relegated in 2002 and their 6-0 defeat to Liverpool in February was the start of the slump.



A double apiece for Owen and Emile Heskey along with goals from Hyypia and Abel Xavier rounded off a comprehensive win for Gerard Houllier's men, with Ipswich going on to win just one league game for the rest of the season...

1. Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool (2020)

There are no words ?



Mo Salah makes it ????? and this is the pick of the bunch ? pic.twitter.com/kph0gy8UNS — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 19, 2020

Of course it's their biggest ever victory.



Seven away goals and seven different assist makers - stuff like that doesn't come around very often.



Klopp's men were absolutely unstoppable at Selhurst Park, romping to victory with goals from Takumi Minamino, Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson and a double from both Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.



What an afternoon for the Reds.