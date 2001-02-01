Liverpool's Biggest Premier League Defeats - Ranked

A harrowing 7-2 defeat to last-gasp relegation avoiders - and now 100% Premier League record holders - Aston Villa was hardly the way Liverpool expected to be going into the first international break of the season.

Their crushing loss - combined with Manchester United's implosion against Tottenham - ruined accumulators up and down the country and summed up just how weird football has been since the end of the three-month lockdown earlier in the year.

The defeat was the first time Liverpool have conceded seven goals since the 1962/63 season, when they conceded seven against Spurs. And while it's definitely not the end of the world for the Reds, it's a stark reminder that no Premier League title is a given this season and they must keep up the pace.

Still, though, it's always great to poke some fun at the champions. Here are Liverpool's heaviest defeats in the history of the Premier League.

13. Liverpool 1-3 Leeds (1998/99)

Despite another strong season from young Michael Owen who would bag 18 Premier League goals, Liverpool slumped to a crushing 3-1 defeat at home to Leeds in 1998.



It was the twisting of the knife in what proved to be a season to forget, as the Reds finished in seventh, way off the pace of the Whites and others above them.

12. Liverpool 0-3 West Ham (2015/16)

The Reds began their 2015/16 campaign with a crushing 3-0 defeat to West Ham, despite dominating the game.



Philippe Coutinho was sent off as a counter-attacking Irons opened the scoring after three minutes. The season proved to be the undoing of manager Brendan Rodgers, who was replaced in October 2015 by Jurgen Klopp.

11. Liverpool 1-3 Manchester United (1997/98)

A brace from Gary Pallister and a third to secure the points from Andy Cole ensured a disappointing defeat at Anfield for Liverpool, who were bullied by one of their fiercest opponents.



United would finish ahead of the Reds that season, too, making the fixture at Anfield an all-important one as well as a feel good win over regional rivals.

10. Tottenham 4-1 Liverpool (2017/18)

Liverpool haven't seen too many embarrassing score lines go against them during the Jurgen Klopp era, but a handful of questionable defeats have crept in.



Spurs ran riot over visitors Liverpool in the clash at Wembley - Tottenham's makeshift home ground that season - as Harry Kane fired a brace. Goals from Son Heung-min and Dele Alli secured the win for Spurs and made it a long trip back up north for Liverpool.

9. Liverpool 1-4 Chelsea (2005/06)

Steven Gerrard swiftly cancelled out a first half penalty from Frank Lampard in 2005, but it wasn't enough to stop an onslaught from the Blues.



Goals from Joe Cole, Geremi and Damien Duff made it a difficult afternoon for the Reds, who were well off the pace compared to an admittedly electric Chelsea side.



Damien Duff. King of the streets.

8. Chelsea 4-0 Liverpool (2001/02)

Chelsea loved a run out against Liverpool in the early 2000s, didn't they?



Before a 4-1 thrashing away at Anfield was a 4-0 mauling at Stamford Bridge, finishing up with a clean sheet as the Blues stormed to three points.



Graeme Le Saux, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Sam Dalla Bona and Eidur Gudjohnsen were all on the scoresheet in another forgettable one for Liverpool fans.

7. Manchester City 4-0 Liverpool (2019/20)

It was a somewhat redundant score considering that Liverpool had been confirmed as Premier League champions and Manchester City had failed to mount any competition against them, but the score still stands.



City put four past the Reds post-lockdown which proved nothing more than a consolation win, but it wasn't even that, truth be told.

6. Tottenham 4-0 Liverpool (2011/12)

Emmanuel Adebayor pulled the strings on his home debut for Tottenham in 2011 as his brace made it a 4-0 thrashing of Liverpool.



The Reds went down to nine men after both Charlie Adam and Martin Skrtel were sent off, which allowed Spurs to go to town. As well as Adebayor's brace, Luka Modric scored a peach and Jermain Defoe also bagged.



A day to remember at White Hart Lane, but a complete era to forget for Liverpool. The less said about that squad, the better.

5. Manchester United 4-0 Liverpool (2002/03)

A double of penalties for Ruud van Nistelrooy along with goals from Ryan Giggs and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer secured the bragging rights forManchester United on a miserable day for Liverpool.



It secured United the league double over their rivals and in the greatest fashion. For Liverpool, conceding four away from home is never fun, but it's even worse against the Red Devils.

4. Coventry 5-1 Liverpool (1992/93)

Coventry 5-1 Liverpool, Premier League , Highfield Road, 19 Dezembro 1992. #pusb pic.twitter.com/YgP0xQjR3z — Coventry City Brasil (@CoventryBrasil) May 8, 2020

The earliest entry into the list and one that probably isn't remembered at all by a lot of younger Liverpool fans today, but it still happened.



Liverpool imploded against Bobby Gould's side in the inaugural season of the Premier League. It was a disappointing result and one that set the tone for their fortunes throughout the 1990s, as they struggled to keep up with their rivals despite years of previous success.

3. Manchester City 5-0 Liverpool (2017/18)

Because being embarrassed by the red side of Manchester sometimes just isn't enough.



Liverpool were humbled in a 5-0 thrashing at the Etihad in September 2017, as Sadio Mane was sent off on a miserable day.



The Reds were well off the pace against City, who looked like a well-oiled machine now that Pep Guardiola had got his first season with the Blues out of the way. Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus both bagged a brace, but at least Sergio Aguero only scored one, right?

2. Stoke 6-1 Liverpool (2014/15)

On the final day of the season, Liverpool completely fell apart once again and were demolished away to Stoke.



Mame Biram Diouf bagged a brace and former Liverpool boys Peter Crouch and Charlie Adam both added to their former employers misery. Jonathan Walters and Steven Nzonzi also got in on the act, rendering a Steven Gerrard strike as consolation - if you could even call it that.



To make things worse, this was Gerrard's final outing for the club, after already losing out on a Premier League title the season before. The Barclays in full flow.

1. Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool (2020/21)

The newest addition to the collection and one for the history books, Aston Villa stunned just about every football fan in the world.



Ollie Watkins enjoyed a night to remember and opened his Premier League account with a hat-trick against the Premier League champions. Liverpool completely fell apart from front to back, and despite a double from Mohamed Salah, Villa were too good.



Goals from John McGinn and Ross Barkley, and a double for captain Jack Grealish, secured the win in supreme fashion and left the champions with egg on their face.