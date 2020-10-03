Liverpool's Champions League Group Stage Fixtures Confirmed

The fixture dates for Liverpool's Champions League group stage clashes have been confirmed, with Jürgen Klopp's side facing a tough trip to face Ajax in their opening game on 21 October.

The Reds have been drawn in Group D alongside the reigning Eredivisie champions, last season's third-placed Serie A side Atalanta and current Danish champions FC Midtjylland, with only the top two teams progressing to the knockout stages.

The 2019 winners' opening group game in Amsterdam comes just four days after their Merseyside derby with Everton, which follows the upcoming international break.

After that the Reds play host to Midtjylland on 27 October before back-to-back clashes with Atalanta, the first of which will be played at the Italian side's Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo on 3 November before the reverse fixture a little over three weeks later.

Klopp's side's penultimate game of the group stages sees them welcome Ajax to Anfield on 1 December before a final first phase clash in Denmark with Midtjylland on 9 December.

Despite the tantalising prospect of trips to Scandinavia, the Netherlands and Italy, current coronavirus restrictions mean no travelling fans will be granted access to the respective stadiums for any of Liverpool's away fixtures.

UEFA recently announced that home supporters will be allowed into grounds in countries where the guidelines allow it. Currently that means home fans will only be in attendance for Liverpool's away games with Midtjylland and Atalanta.

For now Klopp's side's attention will be focused solely on retaining their Premier League crown. Despite a relatively stuttered start to the campaign, Liverpool have taken maximum points from their opening three games. Next up for the Reds is a trip to Aston Villa, another side boasting a perfect Premier League record thus far.

Then it's the international break before the aforementioned Merseyside derby, with neighbours Everton also enjoying a fruitful start to the 2020/21 campaign.

Liverpool's 2020/21 Champions League Group Stage Fixtures in Full:

Matchday One: vs. Ajax (A) 21 October, 8pm

Matchday Two: vs. Midtjylland (H) 27 October, 8pm

Matchday Three: vs. Atalanta (A) 3 November, 8pm

Matchday Four: vs. Atalanta (H) 25 November, 8pm

Matchday Five: vs. Ajax (H) 1 December, 8pm

Matchday Six: vs. Midtjylland (A) 9 December, 5:55pm