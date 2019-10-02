Liverpool's Champions League Squad for the Knockout Stages Confirmed

​Liverpool have confirmed that January signing Takumi Minamino will replace youngster Sepp van den Berg in their Champions League squad.

The Japan international was brought in from Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg for a fee in the region of £8m.

This was partly off the back of his impressive form in the group stage of this season's Champions League, where a strike at Anfield was one of two goals he grabbed.

And now he looks set to star in Europe for ​Liverpool, after ​being drafted into their 'A-list' group of players available for the knockout stages in place of youngster Sepp van den Berg.

Previously, Minamino's ​Champions League appearances for Salzburg would have cup-tied him under UEFA rules, making him unavailable for selection.

But after a change in regulations last season, the 25 year-old will be available as the Reds look to retain their European crown.

Each team had to submit a group of 25 'A-list' players - including at least two goalkeepers - by Monday night.

Among that group, there have to be at least eight 'locally trained' players, with those who have been on the club books for at least three years between the ages of 15 and 21 eligible.

Association-trained players, who have been at another side in the same country for that same period of time, also count towards this grouping.

17 year-old Dutch centre back van den Berg - who joined from Heerneveen in the summer for a fee of around £1.7m - does not fit into this category, meaning that he was the one to make way for the January arrival.

Clubs also can include 'List B', which is allowed to feature players born on or after,1 January 1998 and has also been eligible to play for their current club for an uninterrupted period of two years since he turned 15.

Liverpool resume their quest for a seventh Champions League trophy when they face ​Atletico Madrid in the round of .

The first leg will take place at the Wanda Metropolitano on 18 February, with the second at Anfield on 11 March.

The away leg will mark a return to where the Reds clinched last season's Champions League trophy with a 2-0 win over ​Tottenham.