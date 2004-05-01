Liverpool's Champions League wins - ranked

With four European Cup and two Champions League triumphs to their name, Liverpool boast a continental record which can be matched by few.

While lifting the famous Big Ears is obviously a historic moment each and every time, some of Liverpool's European triumphs have reached new levels and commanded their own chapter in history.

Let's take a look at them all.

6. 1976/77

Liverpool's first triumph came in 1977 | Getty Images/GettyImages

Final score: Liverpool 3-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Final starting XI: Clemence; Neal, Jones, Smith, Hughes (c); Case, McDermott, Callaghan, Kennedy; Keegan, Heighway

Top scorer: Kevin Keegan, Phil Neal (4)



Bayern Munich had won the last three European Cups and were obvious favourites to win this one as well, but they fell to Dynamo Kyiv in the quarter-final. Enter Liverpool.



Bob Paisley's men saw off Crusaders and Trabzonspor to get to the quarter-final, where they put on a memorable clash with 1976 finalists Saint-Etienne, needing two late goals to secure a 3-2 aggregate victory.



They'd cruise past Zurich in the semi-final before grinding out a 3-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach to lift their first European crown.

5. 1977/78

Liverpool faced Gladbach again on route to glory | Getty Images/GettyImages

Final score: Liverpool 1-0 Club Brugge

Final starting XI: Clemence; Neal, Thompson, Hansen, Hughes (c); Case, McDermott, Souness, Kennedy; Dalglish, Fairclough

Top scorer: Jimmy Case (4)



Reigning champions Liverpool made light work of retaining their title in 1978.



They were comfortable winners against Dynamo Dresden and Benfica, before a semi-final against Borussia Monchengladbach, whom they had beaten in the previous final, proved more of a test. A 2-1 defeat in the first leg was followed by a 3-0 win at Anfield to book a spot in the final.



They'd meet a Club Brugge side who, while obviously being strong enough to get to the final, hadn't exactly set the world on fire up to that point. They'd won all their knockout ties by just one goal and were missing a number of key players for the final, which they ended up losing 1-0.

4. 1983/84

The Reds won the First Division title that year | Getty Images/GettyImages

Final score: Liverpool 1-1 Roma (4-2 on pens)

Final starting XI: Grobbelaar; Neal, Lawrenson, Hansen, Kennedy; Johnston, Lee, Souness (c), Whelan; Dalglish, Rush

Top scorer: Ian Rush (5)



While knockout victories over Odense Boldklub, Athletic Bilbao, Benfica and Dinamo Bucuresti don't really jump out, what made this triumph so impressive was the victory over Roma in the final... which was played in Rome.



There was talk of moving the game away from the Stadio Olimpico once the reigning Serie A champions qualified for the final, but UEFA kept things as they were and, as a result, Liverpool came into this one as massive underdogs.



In front of a hostile crowd, Liverpool had to hold on at times. They went up early but were pegged back before half-time, with Roma going on to dominate large parts of the game.



Some superb defending saw Liverpool take the game to penalties, where the Reds would eventually emerge victorious.

3. 1980/81

Real Madrid fell in the final | Getty Images/GettyImages

Final score: Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid

Final starting XI: Clemence; Neal, Thompson (c), Hansen, A. Kennedy; Lee, McDermott, Souness, R. Kennedy; Dalglish, Johnson

Top scorer: Terry McDermott (6)



A first-round victory over Finnish champions Oulun Palloseura threatened to cause an upset when Liverpool drew 1-1 away from home, but they set the record straight with a thumping 10-1 victory back at Anfield.



Next up was a battle with Alex Ferguson's Aberdeen which ended 5-0 on aggregate, before Bulgarian champions CSKA Sofia fell in the quarter-final. For Liverpool, the real work was jut starting.



To get their hands on the title, the Reds had to see off Bayern Munich in the semi-final, scraping through on away goals thanks to a 1-1 draw in Munich which was managed without the injured Kenny Dalglish.



Real Madrid were waiting in the final, and the two sides put on a fascinating tactical battle which eventually ended 1-0 in Liverpool's favour.

2. 2018/19

Liverpool won the all-English final | Anadolu Agency/GettyImages

Final score: Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool

Final starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson (c), Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Top scorer: Mohamed Salah (5)



The runners-up from 2018, Liverpool were a bit shaky in the group stage this year. They were bested by PSG and only qualified for the knockout stages because they had scored more goals than Napoli, who had beaten them earlier in the competition.



Jurgen Klopp's men had to take things up a notch when they saw off Bayern Munich in the quarter-final, while a comfortable victory over Porto in the next round set up a semi-final against Barcelona which looked to be going disastrously when they lost 3-0 in the first leg.



Four goals and a Corner Taken Quickly Origi later, and Liverpool had produced arguably the greatest moment in the entire history of the competition, allowing them to go on and see off Tottenham in the final.

1. 2004/05

Liverpool stunned the world | Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

Final score: AC Milan 3-3 Liverpool (2-3 on pens)

Final starting XI: Dudek; Finnan, Carragher, Hyypia, Traore; Alonso, Garcia, Gerrard (c), Riise; Kewell, Baros

Top scorer: Luis Garcia (5)



Was Liverpool's 2004/05 campaign the strongest on this list? Not at all.



Do we care? Not even slightly.



This Liverpool side was perhaps the weakest of the six featured on this list - they had to go through the qualifying rounds after finishing fourth in the Premier League - but that only adds to the legacy. They weren't supposed to win the Champions League this year.



An awkward group-stage performance saw them rely on goal difference to finish second ahead of Olympiacos, but as Liverpool always seem to do, they blossomed into a different animal in the knockout stages.



Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus were first to fall, before Luis Garcia's ghost goal led Liverpool to a victory over English champions Chelsea in the semi-final.



Then came the final. Liverpool were battered by AC Milan in the first half, before three goals in six second-half minutes took the game to penalties and led to the most iconic of cup-final triumphs.