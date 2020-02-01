Liverpool's Chinese New Year special edition shirt leaked online

Nike released an eye catching Chinese New Year collection at the end of 2020 - and this is set to include a special edition Liverpool kit, with leaks showing the first images of the design.

The Reds signed a kit deal with Nike ahead of the 2020/21 season - the sportswear giants taking over from New Balance - in a lucrative partnership said to have the potential to rival that of Manchester United's with adidas.

Nike have already promised four (four Jeremy? That's insane) Liverpool strips this season. Their traditional red home shirt, eye catching marble turquoise away kit and checked black third strip have already been released, while images of a black and white striped fourth kit have been leaked in recent weeks.

Liverpool Chinese New Year Kit? pic.twitter.com/lwjaqN7mnB — L. Dot (@LuisMedina650) December 31, 2020

According to Footy Headlines, Nike are now poised to release a fifth, special edition Liverpool shirt to tie in with Chinese New Year.

The v-neck shirt is jet black with red sleeves and black trim, and comes complete with the Nike 2021 CNY Swoosh design on the right hand side of the chest, and a red Liverpool badge on the left.

The shirt is the first football kit to be included in Nike's Chinese New Year collection - but there is currently no information regarding when the top will be released and be available to purchase.

⚠⚫? Nike Liverpool 2021 Chinese New Year Kit Revealed: https://t.co/ZRUSssNJCK — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) January 6, 2021

Nike have already released a selection of footwear items for their New Year collection - a mix of bright, statement 'firecracker' numbers and subtle, intricate designs - and others are expected to be released later this month.

Footy Headlines have also published images of Liverpool's fourth kit; a black and white pin striped shirt with giant Liverpool and Nike Air logos - which is expected to be officially released in January.

Liverpool are one of a small selection of clubs, including Tottenham Barcelona, Inter and PSG, who are set to receive a fourth kit for the 2020/21 season.