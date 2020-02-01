Liverpool's Club Doctor Pens Emotional Farewell Message After Taking New Position at FIFA

​Liverpool's head of medical services Andy Massey has confirmed that he's leaving the club to take up a position at FIFA, having been headhunted by football's governing body last year.





The Northern Irishman has spent the last seven years in a variety of different position at the club, taking over as the head of their medical department in 2015.





Doctor Massey has been a key part of Jürgen Klopp's backroom staff to help the players physically adjust to the demands of Gegenpresseing, but the 59-year-old will now leave the club to take up a position with FIFA.

All parties out, what an amazing 48hrs... completely overwhelmed by this club’s fans and the people of this amazing city that we now call home @LFC pic.twitter.com/YQzeyrLt9v — Andy Massey (@andy_massey) June 3, 2019

"Seven years ago I made one of the best decisions of my life, in accepting a job offer at Liverpool FC," Massey said in a statement on social media. "Over those seven years I have been fortunate to do a job I love for a club I have grown to love.

"To the supporters, you made every game an aspiration come true for me. There are not many people who get to work in their dream job in front of a crowd that generate such an atmopshere. It has given me experiences and memories I will cherish.





"To Jürgen and his coaches, what an amazing group you guys are. Your dedication and knowledge is only matched by your humility and humour...again I hope I have made friends for life, you all have my utmost respect and my thanks for allowing me to come on such a journey with you.

"To the players, past and present, genuinely you have made my job as easy as it could be, for this I am eternally thankful. To the current squad, wow!

"Thank you LFC, it has been a dream come true. YNWA."





Massey has ended a seven-year spell at Liverpool to take over in a medical position at FIFA. The Liverpool Echo reports he was headhunted by the governing body last year and is due to start his new position later this month.

