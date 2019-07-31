Liverpool's Current Stance on Mohamed Salah Olympics Participation & What They Should Do

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists that more information is needed before the club decide whether to allow Mohamed Salah to participate at this summer's Olympics.

The tournament, held every four years, is predominantly for players under the age of 23, but each nation is allowed to pick three players over that age.

Salah, who has won the Premier League golden boot for the past two seasons, is one of 50 players to have been shortlisted by Egypt for this year's Olympics, held in Tokyo, and concerns have been raised over the disruption that playing will have on his preparations for Liverpool's 2020/21 campaign.

But Klopp, speaking in his pre-match press conference before the weekend game with Norwich, says no decision has yet been made over whether he'll go, though he did admit that ​Liverpool - of course - would prefer not to lose Salah in an ideal world.

"Do I want to lose a player in the pre-season? No. Of course not," Klopp began, his quotes carried by the ​Mirror. "It’s an Olympic games. I’m a sports person... we have to see how we can deal with it.





"We have to consider different things. I will speak with Mo and we are clear what we want. We need more info and no one has contacted us so far.





"No decision yet, but we will see."





Klopp's stance, and Liverpool's as a whole, is wholly understandable, given the amount of football that is played on an annual basis.

This year, the Premier League have introduced their first ever designated winter break, designed to give players in England a rest from the rigours and demands of a full nine-month playing schedule.

But that concept is complicated by international tournaments - World Cups, Olympics, European Championships, qualifying games - and it's of course frustrating for any club to potentially lose their star player, particularly when the final overlaps with the opening day of next season's Premier League.





At Liverpool, ​Salah is that man, evidenced by the fact that he's scored the winning goal on 24 occasions since joining the club. That's six more than any other Premier League player in that time, highlighting his importance to the Reds' cause, despite having Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and many other top players on the books.





Ultimately, ​Liverpool - and Klopp - must decide what they think is right for the club in the long run.

Yes, criticism has come the club's way for fielding their Under-23s in the Carabao and FA Cups this season, but there is a bigger picture here, and Salah's fitness and sharpness will be of paramount importance if the club want to continue building a legacy, rather than being a flash in the pan.





Salah, though he'll be disappointed I'm sure, will understand that. Whatever the club decide, a precedent will be set; but it may be time for sensibility over sentiment on this occasion, as the risks are simply too high.

