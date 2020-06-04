Liverpool's First 2 Games of Premier League Restart Moved to Evening Kick-Offs

Liverpool are likely to enjoy some late night title celebrations after both of their opening two games of the Premier League restart were moved to evening kick-offs.





After lengthy negotiations, English top flight football is set to resume on 17 June with the Reds on the brink of clinching the title.





According to the Daily Mail, Jurgen Klopp's side will return to action on Sunday 21 June in a 7pm kick-off against city rivals Everton. The game will be shown on Sky Sports, though it will be broadcasted on a free-to-air channel.





The Merseyside derby will be followed by a game against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday 24 June. That fixture has been selected as an 8.15pm kick-off.







The Reds need just two wins to guarantee their maiden Premier League crown but they could become champions as early as the Everton game if Manchester City fail to beat Arsenal on 17 June.





????????: Five substitutions will be allowed in games when the Premier League returns. pic.twitter.com/VRJTbKSPCf — 90min (@90min_Football) June 4, 2020

The Reds have enjoyed a record breaking season so far winning 27 out of their 29 games, and conceding just 21 goals in the process. Hopes of an unbeaten campaign were brought to an end by Nigel Pearson's Watford back in February and they have already been eliminated from the Champions League at the hands of Atletico Madrid.





All this means that the Liverpool is gearing up for a late night celebration after one of these evening games. The city's mayor Joe Anderson has previously expressed concerns over fans floating social distancing regulations if the title was won at Anfield.





His comments sparked widespread criticism with the club itself even issuing a response. The Bundesliga have experienced no such issues with fans staying away from stadiums as instructed.





Though it is extremely unlikely to have any bearing at the top of the table, the Reds will take on Manchester City side on Thursday 2 July in another 8:15pm kick-off.















