Liverpool's Fixtures for the 2020/21 Premier League Season

Liverpool's defence of their Premier League crown will begin with at home to Championship winners Leeds United at Anfield on 12 September.
Jürgen Klopp's champions finished a whopping 18 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City in the 2019/20 season, but having seen their rivals spend heavily to strengthen and mount a challenge for the title, the Reds will know that they cannot afford to take their foot off the gas.
You can check out Liverpool's full fixture list below.
12/09/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Leeds United
19/09/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Liverpool
26/09/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Arsenal
03/10/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Liverpool
17/10/2020 15:00 Everton v Liverpool
24/10/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Sheffield United
31/10/2020 15:00 Liverpool v West Ham United
07/11/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Liverpool
21/11/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Leicester City
28/11/2020 15:00 Brighton v Liverpool
05/12/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Wolverhampton
12/12/2020 15:00 Fulham v Liverpool
16/12/2020 20:00 Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
19/12/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Liverpool
26/12/2020 15:00 Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion
28/12/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Liverpool
02/01/2021 15:00 Southampton v Liverpool
13/01/2021 20:00 Liverpool v Burnley
16/01/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester United
27/01/2021 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
30/01/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Liverpool
03/02/2021 20:00 Liverpool v Brighton
06/02/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester City
13/02/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Liverpool
20/02/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Everton
27/02/2021 15:00 Sheffield United v Liverpool
06/03/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Fulham
13/03/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Liverpool
20/03/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Chelsea
03/04/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool
10/04/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Aston Villa
17/04/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Liverpool
24/04/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United
01/05/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Liverpool
08/05/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Southampton
11/05/2021 20:00 West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool
15/05/2021 15:00 Burnley v Liverpool
23/05/2021 16:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Source : 90min