Liverpool's Fixtures for the 2020/21 Premier League Season

Liverpool's defence of their Premier League crown will begin with at home to Championship winners Leeds United at Anfield on 12 September.

Jürgen Klopp's champions finished a whopping 18 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City in the 2019/20 season, but having seen their rivals spend heavily to strengthen and mount a challenge for the title, the Reds will know that they cannot afford to take their foot off the gas.

F O C U S E D ?⚽️#LFCPreSeason pic.twitter.com/BgL9ZNQf6K — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions ?) (@LFC) August 19, 2020

You can check out Liverpool's full fixture list below.

12/09/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Leeds United

19/09/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Liverpool

26/09/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Arsenal

03/10/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Liverpool

17/10/2020 15:00 Everton v Liverpool

24/10/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Sheffield United

31/10/2020 15:00 Liverpool v West Ham United

07/11/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Liverpool

21/11/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Leicester City

28/11/2020 15:00 Brighton v Liverpool

05/12/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Wolverhampton

12/12/2020 15:00 Fulham v Liverpool

16/12/2020 20:00 Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

19/12/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Liverpool

26/12/2020 15:00 Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion

28/12/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Liverpool

02/01/2021 15:00 Southampton v Liverpool

13/01/2021 20:00 Liverpool v Burnley

16/01/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester United

27/01/2021 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

30/01/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Liverpool

03/02/2021 20:00 Liverpool v Brighton

06/02/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester City

13/02/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Liverpool

20/02/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Everton

27/02/2021 15:00 Sheffield United v Liverpool

06/03/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Fulham

13/03/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Liverpool

20/03/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Chelsea

03/04/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool

10/04/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Aston Villa

17/04/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Liverpool

24/04/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United

01/05/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Liverpool

08/05/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Southampton

11/05/2021 20:00 West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool

15/05/2021 15:00 Burnley v Liverpool

23/05/2021 16:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace