Liverpool's frontline continue to let them down in fight for top four spot

Jose Mourinho is often 'credited' with with being one of the best when it comes to diverting the attention away from the issues within his squad, but is Jurgen Klopp being criminally underrated in the ol' smoke and mirrors game?

The Liverpool boss has spent what seems like the last 19 seasons bemoaning his side's luck following multiple injuries to his defence, but the Reds' backline is the least of their issues right now.

Mohamed Salah is congratulated by Roberto Firmino | Pool/Getty Images

The Merseysiders have notched 55 goals in the Premier League so far this campaign - a dramatic decrease when compared to the total of 72 they'd amassed at this point last season - and of their 146 efforts on goal at Anfield this calendar year they've notched a pathetic four goals, leaving them with a conversion rate of just 2.7%.

Yep, 2.7%.

Nevertheless, they're still in the hunt for a place in the top four and Saturday's clash with Newcastle represented a good chance to bag themselves a hatful against one of the leakiest defences in the league...but their misfiring frontline came back to haunt them yet again.

All looked to be going to plan as Mohamed Salah produced one of the best goals you'll see this weekend after just four minutes, as the Egyptian plucked a looping ball out of the air like he had superglue on the end of his boot before swiveling and instinctively smashing the ball past Martin Dubravka.

For the next 15 minutes or so it looked like Steve Bruce's men were going to be heading into damaged limitation mode before long, with the home side streaming forward and picking apart the Magpies backline at will.

Jurgen Klopp's forwards let him down again | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The visitors undoubtedly had chances of their own - in a contest that brought beautiful memories of the pair's 4-3 clashes in the mid 90s - but with the gulf in class between the two sides you'd have put your mortgage on Liverpool's front three putting the game to bed before long.

Well, you'd be knocking on your mum's front door asking to sleep on the sofa if you had put your mortgage on it.

Klopp's men spurned chance, after chance, after chance, with Salah perhaps the most culiple of the three. For a man who'd just scored an absolute wondergoal you'd think his confidence would be sky high, but his numerous dragged finishes snatched efforts suggested otherwise.

That being said, at least he was trying to score. Roberto Firmino spent the majority of the game drifting across the frontline without ever looking like he even wanted to get himself in a goalscoring position, and then we get to the curious case of Sadio Mane.

Arguably the most important cog in the 2019/20 winning machine, the Senegal international clearly had the heart and the desire to impact proceedings, but the quality he's become synonymous with since move to Anfield in 2016 was absolutely nowhere to be seen.

Newcastle celebrate their late point | Pool/Getty Images

Arguably the best chance of the game fell to Mane shortly after Salah had put Liverpool ahead, as he found himself through on goal with only Dubravka to beat.

The Mane of old would have either picked out the bottom corner or rounded the Magpies goalkeeper with ease before tapping home - but he did neither.

In truth it's difficult to even explain what he did, seemingly attempting to take the ball around the goalkeeper but showing no conviction in his touch whatsoever and basically just passing the ball into Dubravka's arms.

Much of Liverpool's abject forward play this season has been masked by Diogo Jota, with the former Wolves man not suffering the hangover of last season's all-conquering side having only arrived at Anfield last summer.

But even he looked shockingly out of touch with the goal in his sight, spurning more than his fair share of chances to put the game beyond doubt.

As so often happens at the top level of football, Klopp's men were made to pay for their missed opportunities as Joe Willock bagged the Magpies a point with the last kick of the game. Almost every single Liverpool player had their head in their hands as the ball hit the back of the net, but they've only themselves to blame.

Liverpool's underwhelming campaign has had precious little to do with their defensive woes, it's the top end of the field that will be to blame if they miss out on a spot in next season's Champions League.

Tell you what though; if Klopp really has gone out buying loads of centre-backs and started tabling huge bids for players like Ibrahima Konate just to detract from his misfiring forwards then fair play to him, Mourinho ain't got nothing on you in the smoke and mirrors game, Jurgen.