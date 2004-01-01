Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum 'Agrees' Terms of Barcelona Transfer

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum appears to be edging closer to a summer exit from Anfield after it was reported in Spain that he has agreed personal terms over a transfer to Barcelona.

Wijnaldum’s Liverpool future has been the subject of increasing uncertainty in recent weeks and months, despite his key role in the Reds’ Champions League and Premier League winning triumphs of the last two seasons.

The 29-year-old Dutchman is in the final 12 months of his contract and an extension hasn’t so far been forthcoming. Instead, Liverpool may have to sell him in order to command a transfer fee, which in turn could potentially help them secure a deal for Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara.

Already this week it has been reported in Barcelona that cautious progress has been made over a transfer that would reunite Wijnaldum with former Netherlands national team boss Ronald Koeman.

But SPORT now claims a breakthrough has been made because they say Wijnaldum has accepted the terms of contract on offer from Barcelona, which would be a three-year deal and option of a fourth.

Negotiations are said to be ‘well advanced’ and it would now be up to the clubs to agree on a transfer fee that works for both sides. Barcelona’s intention is to not pay more than €15m (£13.4m) up front, with even variables and add-ons not taking it above €20m (£17.8m).

Liverpool would have to assess whether they consider that enough for the player, even though he could leave the club as a free agent next summer.

Bayern Munich’s valuation for Thiago remains around €30m (£26.7m), although Manchester United have now recently also been heavily linked with the Spain international. But wage demands could keep him away from the Old Trafford, who are in the process of signing Donny van de Beek.

