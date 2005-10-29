Liverpool's Greatest All-Time Premier League XI - But Only Picking One Player From Each Country

​Liverpool fans, we understand that this is a very difficult time for you.

Only a pandemic could halt the Reds' title charge this season...and it might just stop Liverpool claiming their first Premier League title ever.

Instead of focusing on the potentially dark days ahead, we're looking to the past, and conjuring up the greatest Liverpool team of the Premier League era. But there's one catch: each nationality can only be represented once.

So strap yourselves in, and reminisce your troubles away.

​Alisson (GK)

​ Arguably the best goalkeeper in the world, certainly the most technically-gifted shot-stopper ​Liverpool have had in the Premier League era and a cracking-looking bloke whose absence wreaks havoc on the Reds' defence; the Brazilian is one influential figure at Anfield.





Since his arrival on Merseyside, Alisson has helped rid Liverpool fans of the lingering nightmares of Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet - although Adrian is still kicking about.

Steve Finnan (RB)

Spoiler: this is Liverpool's weakest position in the team.

While we would love to stick Trent Alexander-Arnold in there, we have to prioritise a certain Englishman (you all know who it is) down the line, meaning we'll have to rely on the luck of the Irish.

Finnan made over 200 appearances for the Reds, and is a fairly steady pair of hands at right-back, despite hardly setting the world on fire.

Virgil van Dijk (CB)

The Dutchman makes most other centre-backs look like slow, oafish buffoons without a single brain cell in their head, and that is perhaps the greatest compliment we could pay him.

We may have just run out of superlatives to describe the defender, and you really shouldn't need much persuading that he belongs at the heart of this team.

Sami Hyypia (CB)

Playing alongside Liverpool's local sweetheart Jamie Carragher meant that the Finnish international never truly got the plaudits he deserved, but boy was he a solid defender.

Hyypia won ten pieces of silverware at Anfield and his departure from England in 2009 left the Reds well short of quality in defence.

Andy Robertson (LB)

The flying Scotsman went from lowly Queen's Park north of the border to world champion with the Reds in just under seven years.

Now that's a glow-up.

Robertson's marauding runs down the left-flank have helped re-invent Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp, while his tireless work ethic makes him a firm fan favourite on Merseyside.

​Javier Mascherano (DM)

Despite taking some time to adjust to life in England, the Argentine slowly but surely became one of the most reliable defensive-midfielders in world football - hence why ​Barcelona came calling for his signature.

Mascherano never actually won a trophy at Anfield, but he made his mark on Merseyside with his ferocity and tackling ability in the centre of the park.

Xabi Alonso (CM)

How cool is this guy? Seriously? He's like a Spanish James Bond.

Alonso's grace and effortless ability carried itself on to the pitch and made him one of the most accomplished and technically-gifted midfielders the Reds have ever boasted, and Bayern Munich and Real Madrid may just echo that sentiment.

Steven Gerrard (CM)

Mr. Liverpool himself up next, and his meteoric performances and unbelievable leadership saw him oust fellow local lads TAA, Jamie Carragher and Steve McManaman from this team.

The beating heart of the Reds' ​Premier League journey, Gerrard carried the club through thick and thin during his time as captain, carving his name in to eternal Liverpool folklore in the process.

​Mohamed Salah (RW)

If you look at Twitter, you would quickly 'learn' that ​Salah is both seemingly the best and worst player in the history of Liverpool Football Club.

The former is closer to the truth, with the Egyptian even breaking the goalscoring record for a single 38-game Premier League season back in 2017/18 after netting a staggering 32 goals.

Not too shabby, is it Twitter?

Luis Suarez (ST)

If Xabi Alonso is James Bond, then ​Suarez is definitely Jaws.

Regardless, the Uruguayan was a phenomenal player at Liverpool, scoring at free will and almost single-handedly wiping Norwich off the face of the earth.

It really is a shame that he's so adept at sh*thousery.

Sadio Mane (LW)

From one of football's villains, to one of its nice guys.

The Senegalese winger has proved to be Liverpool's most dangerous threat this season, having grown year on year since his move from Southampton and solidified his place as one of the world's most dynamic talents.

Not only has ​Mane scored the Premier League's fastest ever hat-trick, he's also scored over ten goals in every season he's been with the Reds.