Known - rightfully - now as the European powerhouses they are, things weren't quite so glamorous, star-studded or even entertaining over at Anfield just four years ago.





Jurgen Klopp had taken the reins from Brendan Rodgers in October 2015, and with the notoriously difficult January window being the only opportunity for him to add to his Liverpool squad, not much quality was brought in.





Unless, of course, you consider Marko Grujic and Steven Caulker as groundbreaking transfers.





There was still unquestionable talent within the side, though. The likes of Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino were on the books, but as the season petered out with a Champions League berth beyond them, Klopp decided to field a rather uninspiring lineup for their home clash with Watford towards the end of the campaign.





Some of the names are long gone from Merseyside, others have done OK since, but truth be told, this starting XI really was hilariously poor, even if they did win 2-0.





Here's where they all are now.





Simon Mignolet (GK)





The Belgian arrived at Liverpool as one of the Premier League's finest stoppers, having impressed during his time at Sunderland. He was alright on his day, but his form turned quicker than his jaw line and soon enough he was usurped in the first team.





What's more humiliating was that it was by one of the worst goalkeepers ever to grace the league, so it was no surprise the club and player decided he had to go. He's now back in his home country with Club Brugge.





Jon Flanagan (RB)





For a brief while, Jon Flanagan looked the real deal. I mean come on, legendary full-back Cafu claimed he could see some of himself in the local lad, even praising him again later down the line.





So, naturally, it all turned pretty sour. The defender pleaded guilty to assaulting his girlfriend, ended up having loan spells at Burnley and Bolton, and now plays for Rangers under Steven Gerrard. The curse of Cafu? Quite possibly.





Martin Skrtel (CB)





A firm fan favourite from his time on Merseyside, the frightening appearance of Martin Skrtel finally bid farewell to the Reds after eight years of service just two months after this fixture.





He played for Fenerbahçe for three seasons, moved on to Atalanta for a full three weeks (that's right) before his contract was terminated, and now he's back in Turkey with İstanbul Başakşehir - all the while deciding to grow hair after leaving England.





Lucas Leiva (CB)





Loved and adored by all associated with the club, midfielder Lucas spent ten years with the Reds, winning over supporters with his dedication and passion and his hilarious off-field antics. He would slot into centre-back on occasion, this time keeping a clean sheet against the Hornets.





When time was finally called on his Liverpool adventure, he moved to Serie A with Lazio where he's been a regular fixture for the capital club. One Coppa Italia and two Supercoppa Italias have followed, and prior to football's postponement, they were well in the hunt for the league title. That will still be a target when all resumes.





Alberto Moreno (LB)





It's quite mad to think that the Spaniard made 141 outings for the club, considering how painfully average he was towards the latter end of his time with the Reds. He was a regular during his first two seasons, but his form deteriorated rather rapidly and he ended up just being known for sporting silly haircuts.





Five appearances in his final season was all he could muster and he joined Villarreal in the summer of 2019.





Jordon Ibe (RM)





It's tough to decide who to highlight the most. Should it be Liverpool for managing to raise £15m for 'four goals in 58 games' Jordon Ibe, or Bournemouth for spending £15m on 'four goals in 58 games' Jordon Ibe?





Despite looking vaguely promising at the start of his Reds career, Ibe wasn't able to cut the mustard and moved to Dean Court just a few months later. Since then, he's scored five goals in 92 appearances. Money well spent.





Kevin Stewart (CM)





Plucked from Tottenham's own academy, big things were expected of holding midfielder Kevin Stewart. He would make 11 outings across three years at the club, with Liverpool deeming him a star in the making by offering him a new deal running until 2020 in February 2016.





That was somewhat premature, it seems, as he joined Hull City on a three-year deal just 17 months later. Since then, he's been a regular fixture in the Championship for the Tigers.





Joe Allen (CM)





The 'Welsh Pirlo' would average 24 league games per season across his first three terms at Liverpool, having arrived as Brendan Rodgers' midfield £15m maestro.





While not in any way terrible at Liverpool, he wasn't quite the standard of player to sit alongside Steven Gerrard, leaving one year after the legendary captain and just shortly after this particular game. He's been in excellent form for new club Stoke, however, and has been by far their most impressive player for the past four seasons.





Sheyi Ojo (LM)





Someone in this starting lineup had to still be at the club, didn't they? The overhaul Klopp has overseen has been dramatic, but Sheyi Ojo remains the sole survivor from this day four years on.





Following the 2015/16 season, Ojo would only be able to muster two FA Cup outings in Klopp's side the next term, eventually having loan spells at Fulham, Reims and Rangers - the latter of whom he joined for the current campaign.





He's impressed for Gerrard's side on occasion, turning out 33 times for the Gers and scoring three goals across up at Ibrox.





Philippe Coutinho (AM)





The standout name in the lineup was the Brazilian's, who was enjoying the finest individual campaign of his Liverpool career to date this season. Injuries meant he could only make 26 appearances in the league, but he still managed to chip in with eight goals and five assists.





It's a fairly well known path that he took since, playing two-and-a-half more seasons on Merseyside before joining Barcelona for a whopping deal that could reach £142m, where it's all been exceedingly underwhelming since.





He's not wanted there given he's been bang average and this season he was shifted off to Bayern Munich on loan, who don't want him either. The grass is always greener, as they say.





Christian Benteke (ST)





Joining for a staggering £32.5m at the start of that season, the form Christian Benteke had shown at previous suitors Aston Villa was clearly a mirage of some sort, as he was a relative flop for Liverpool.





Ten goals in 42 outings isn't shocking, but Klopp didn't want him and Crystal Palace did, paying up to £32m to take him to Selhurst Park after just one season in red. It looked like being decent business at first, as he netted 15 goals in his debut league campaign, but since then it's been anything but.





A grand total of five goals is all he's mustered in the three seasons since, with his total goals costing Palace roughly £1.45m a pop. 22 goals in 111 appearances is, well, s**t.





For more from Ross Kennerley, follow him on Twitter!



