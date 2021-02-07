Liverpool's home leg against RB Leipzig may be played at a neutral venue

Liverpool's Champions League last 16 home leg against RB Leipzig may also have to be moved to a neutral venue due to quarantine regulations in Germany.

The first leg between the pair on Tuesday 16 February has already been switched from RB Leipzig's Red Bull Arena home to the Puskas Arena in Budapest after Liverpool were refused entry into Germany due to Covid-19.

A travel ban was introduced in December from the UK to Germany in a response to the pandemic. Although Liverpool applied for entry into the country, a Champions League fixture was not deemed an exceptional circumstance and the tie's location was subsequently moved to a neutral venue.

Our first-leg tie with @RBLeipzig_EN will be played at the Puskas Arena. #LFC | #UCL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 7, 2021

According to the Times, the home leg at Anfield on 10 March may also have to follow suit, after the German authorities informed Leipzig that they would have to quarantine upon their return to Germany due to concerns about the new Covid-19 strains currently circulating in the UK.

Liverpool are already looking into potential alternative neutral venues.

The restrictions are due to be reviewed in Germany on 5 March - five days before the second leg is scheduled. However, Germany have been meticulous with their laws, with Jurgen Klopp unable to return home to attend the funeral of his mother, Elisabeth, who passed away on Tuesday.

Manchester City may also be affected by the Germany travel regulations | PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester City could also be affected by the restrictions in Germany. The Citizens have had the first leg of their last 16 tie with Borussia Monchengladbach moved to a neutral venue in Budapest. They are due to welcome the Bundesliga outfit to the Etihad on 16 March.

The various travel complications have cast doubts over whether the two-legged format can be continued during this season's competition.

The 2019/20 Champions League adapted to the global circumstances by playing the quarter finals onwards as one-legged affairs at neutral stadiums in Portugal.