Liverpool's most expensive transfers under Jurgen Klopp

In October 2015, Liverpool appointed Jurgen Klopp as their new manager.

The German was brought in on an initial three-year deal, succeeding Brendan Rodgers in the dugout, and immediately stated his desire to win trophies at Anfield.

Liverpool were in dire need of a rebuild and things took time to get going, but once Klopp got stuck into his work, and the transfer window, things started to look rosy on Merseyside.

A new contract was signed, a sixth Champions League was won and a 30-year Premier League title drought came to an end in 2020 - those just the highlights of a remarkable reign.

Much of that success can be attributed to Klopp's work on the training ground, but a number of top quality signings have been made during his tenure. The Reds haven't been afraid to splash the cash when necessary, but crucially they've spent wisely when they've dived deep into their pockets.

Here are the 10 most expensive signings of the Klopp era.

10. Sadio Mane

Fee: £34m

Date: 28 June 2016



Roberto Firmino was already at Liverpool by the time Sadio Mane arrived from Southampton, but it was the Senegalese forward who symbolised the start of a new era on Merseyside.



Picked up on a five-year contract for just £34m, Mane scored 13 Premier League goals in his debut season and has since joined the elite '100 club' after an outstanding half-dozen years at the club.



Mane's goal record was so good in 2018/19 that he bagged the Premier League Golden Boot.

9. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Fee: £35m

Date: 31 August 2017



It was somewhat surprising that Arsenal allowed Oxlade-Chamberlain to head to Liverpool in August 2017 but far less surprising that the Englishman wanted to join forces with Klopp.



He enjoyed a promising first season at Anfield but suffered a serious knee injury in the latter stages of the Champions League - a blow he has never really recovered from.



Nevertheless, a fine operator on his day.

8. Ibrahima Konate

Fee: £36m

Date: 28 May 2021



One of the real success stories of the 2021/22 season, Ibrahima Konate made the most of every opportunity afforded to him by Klopp in his debut season in England.



It was actually in the Champions League where Konate impressed most, with his fantastic aerial ability proving to be a real threat in both penalty areas. Couple that with exceptional speed across the ground and brute strength and you get a top quality centre-half.

7. Mohamed Salah

Fee: £36.5m

Date: 22 June 2017



Is Mohamed Salah one of the greatest value transfers in history? Probably.



Over 150 goals, three Premier League Golden Boots, a Premier League title and a Champions League winner's medal certainly suggests Liverpool got the better end of the £36.5m deal they struck with Roma in 2017.

6. Luis Diaz

Fee: £37.5m

Date: 30 January 2022



Clearly anticipating some turnover in his squad, Klopp opted to reinforce his forward line even further when he got wind of Luis Diaz's availability from Porto.



The Colombian had been linked with a move to Tottenham and other Premier League clubs, but Diaz was quickly on his way to Anfield once the German and his scouting team gave the nod.



£37.5m later in guaranteed fees and Diaz was terrorising defences like he'd been playing in England all his life.

5. Fabinho

Fee: £39m

Date: 1 July 2018



The glue of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool midfield, Fabinho has proved to be a revelation after a difficult start to his career at Anfield.



The Brazilian needed time to adjust following his £39m move from Monaco but soon made the holding midfield role his own, quickly establishing himself as one of the world's best.

4. Diogo Jota

Fee: £41m

Date: 19 September 2020



To be successful in Liverpool's front line, you need to press relentlessly, chase every lost cause, be versatile with your position and have the ability to score a truck load of goals.



Diogo Jota, to date, has done just that for Liverpool, and has looked worth every penny of the £41m paid to Wolves in September 2020. A signing made with the present and future in mind.

3. Naby Keita

Fee: £52.75m

Date: 28 August 2017



Naby Keita has had a number of detractors throughout his time at Liverpool and is the one signing you could question in terms of genuine value for money.



That said, the Guinean is a tremendously versatile midfielder operator and he's more than played his part in the Reds' rise back to being one of world football's ultimate powerhouses.

2. Alisson

Fee: £66.8m

Date: 31 December 2017



For any team to be successful, they've got to have a good goalkeeper.



When Liverpool paid Roma £66.8m for Alisson in 2017, they not only got themselves a good goalkeeper, they got one who would quickly be recognised as the very best in the world.



A colossus in goal and a reassuring presence that has allowed Klopp's Liverpool to experience the success they have.

1. Virgil van Dijk

Fee: £75m

Date: 31 December 2017



Speaking of success stories, there are few players to have impacted a club quite like Virgil van Dijk.



The Dutchman signed on the dotted line just before the 2018 transfer window opened and five months later was playing in a Champions League final for Liverpool against Real Madrid.



He single-handedly turned Liverpool's fortunes around by providing the stable base in central defence that Klopp had long wanted and needed.