Last season's round of 16 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid aside, Liverpool's record in the Champions League under Jurgen Klopp has been pretty spectacular.

The German has guided the Reds to two finals and picked up some truly incredible results. Dramatic comebacks, merciless thrashings and last minute winners, Klopp's reign has had it all - but which of his side's great European nights should be remembered most fondly?

Here are 10 of the very best that will have fans fawning for many years to come...

10. Liverpool 7-0 Spartak Moscow (2017)

Several weeks after putting Maribor to the sword 7-0, the Reds were again in a rampant mood against Spartak Moscow.



The scoreline doesn't tell the full story of this game however. Sure, Liverpool were leaps and bounds ahead of their opponents but Spartak did not go down without a fight, forcing Loris Karius into five saves.



The Reds' star man was Philippe Coutinho, who helped himself to a hat trick, while Sadio Mane also grabbed a brace. Roberto Firmino was the other scorer on a memorable night at Anfield.

9. Liverpool 1-0 Ajax (2020)

As you may remember Klopp mentioning once or twice, Liverpool hosted Ajax recently in the midst of a pretty bad injury crisis.



Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara, Alisson, Joe Gomez and several other all missed out with the Dutch champions smelling blood.



In the end, Erik ten Hag's side would depart Merseyside empty handed thanks to the heroics of several Liverpool academy graduates. Neco Williams and Curtis Jones combined brilliantly for the game's only goal, while Caoimhin Kelleher made a couple of stunning stops to keep Ajax at bay.



It wasn't quite the underdog story that Klopp tried to tell after the game, but it was an impressive result nonetheless.

8. Liverpool 5-2 Roma (2018)

Say what you want about Roma's ridiculously stupid high line, Liverpool's semi final win over I Giallorossi in 2018 will still live long in the memory.



If Klopp's players were feeling nervous about being one win away from the final, they didn't show it, playing with a freedom that their opponents could not deal with.



Mohamed Salah in particular was unplayable against his former club, netting twice and assisting Mane, while Firmino helped himself to two goals and two assists.

7. Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool (2019)

Liverpool were favourites heading into the 2019 Champions League final against Tottenham.



Despite this, many big teams have wilted under the lights on the biggest stage, making the Reds straightforward 2-0 win rather impressive.



The game got off a dramatic start when Moussa Sissoko was penalised for a dubious handball call in the box inside 30 seconds. Salah gleefully converted the resultant penalty.



Then, with just a few minutes to play, Divock Origi - never one to shy away from the big occasion - started the victory celebrations with a fine finish.

6. Atalanta 0-5 Liverpool (2020)

Liverpool's trip to Bergamo to take on Atalanta was tipped to be one of the most exciting, free flowing games of the season and so it proved to be.



The only problem for Gian Piero Gasperini's side was that all the goals were flowing in one direction. Diogo Jota had a particularly impressive game, playing Roberto Firmino's false nine role expertly and bagging a fine hat trick.



Salah and Mane both scored as well, as Liverpool made a huge statement of intent to the rest of Europe.

5. Liverpool 3-2 Paris Saint-Germain (2018)

Played in front of a rampant Anfield crowd, Liverpool's meeting with Paris-Saint Germain back in the 2018/19 group stages was a stone cold classic.



Daniel Sturridge - making his first Champions League start in six years - headed the Reds 1-0 up early on, before James Milner doubled their advantage from the penalty spot.



Then came the PSG fightback with Thomas Meunier netting just before half time. Les Parisiens' equaliser came from a far more likely source, Kylian Mbappe, who smashed home to level things up with eight minutes to play.



That would have been all she wrote, if not for a piece of last gasp magic from substitute Roberto Firmino. Twisting and turning inside the box he finally found enough space for a shot which Alphonso Areola could not prevent from nestling in the bottom corner.

4. Bayern Munich 1-3 Liverpool (2019)

In order to progress to the quarter finals in 2019, Liverpool faced the unenviable task of getting a result at the Allianz Arena against Bayern Munich.



After losing captain Jordan Henderson 12 minutes in through injury, many fans were fearing the worse. Mane soon put these nerves at ease with a truly incredible goal. Seriously. If you don't remember it, stop and watch it now.



Even a Joel Matip own goal could not knock Klopp's charges off course, with Virgil van Dijk and then Mane again scoring in the second half to secure a fantastic away result.

3. Liverpool 3-0 Manchester City (2018)

Few gave Liverpool a chance of progressing against Manchester City in the 2018 quarter finals.



At the time, Pep Guardiola's side were well in the way to recording a Premier League record 100 points and they had already beaten the Reds 5-0 earlier in the season.



Roared on by a capacity crowd, Klopp's side laughed in the face of these long odds, securing a famous 3-0 victory thanks to first half goals from Salah and Mane as well as a stunner from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain,



First legs do not come more impressive that this.

2. Manchester City 1-2 Liverpool (2018)

And so Liverpool travelled to the Etihad Stadium for their quarter final second leg with a three goal advantage.



Even still, there was a feeling beforehand that City had more than enough to progress. This feeling was only strengthened when Gabriel Jesus got the Cityzens off to the perfect start, finishing Raheem Sterling's cross with less than three minutes played.



After this setback, the Reds could have folded. Instead they stood firm, defending for their lives and even going on to win the game thanks to goal from Salah and Firmino.



It was the complete away performance.

1. Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona (2019)

Forget 'Liverpool's Most Impressive Champions Leagues Wins Under Jurgen Klopp', this could be the most impressive win in the competition's history.



3-0 down from the first leg, the Reds needed more than a miracle to progress into the final. Fortunately, miraculous European results are an Anfield speciality and Liverpool served up one of their best ever back in May 2019.



An early goal Divock Origi gave them hope and a passive Barcelona were left reeling when a two minute double salvo from Georginio Wijnaldum levelled things up on aggregate.



Then came the most iconic corner routine all of time. You know we're talking about and we're sure you can remember the roar of the crowd as Origi's strike hit the back of the net to send his side through to the final.