Liverpool's Nat Phillips unfazed by Real Madrid Champions League tie

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips has insisted he will treat the Reds' Champions League quarter-final with Real Madrid like any other game.

Phillips has come into form as of late, forming a solid partnership with Ozan Kabak in the centre of Liverpool's defence.

Speaking to UEFA (via Liverpool's official website), Phillips recognised the rich history of La Liga's current champions but said he won't be intimidated by them.

“They certainly are [an iconic club] and that shows in what they’ve achieved as a club, the trophies they’ve won and the level they’ve maintained for years and years, and the players that have represented them as well," Phillips said.

"Obviously you’re going to be coming up against top players and better players but, in my opinion, you’ve got to treat every game like you’re going to be coming up against the best opposition you’ve ever faced so that you’re on your best game, and it’ll be no different in that game.”

Having made his Champions League debut in the last round vs RB Leipzig, Phillips spoke openly of his emotions that night.

“Sitting in the dressing room afterwards and [it was] just a big sigh of relief and a big smile on your face, knowing that it went the way you wanted it to go," he added.

“Before the game, I knew there was a chance I was going to get picked to start in that game but, at the same time, I didn’t want to sort of settle on it too much and get my hopes up, in case something changed.

“Then once we did the line-up and it looked like I was starting, then I could sort of feel the emotions of excitement that I was going to make my Champions League debut."

At the full-time whistle, the centre-back was pulled to one side by officials and his post-match celebrations were delayed.

“Straight after the game, I had doping,” Phillips revealed. “So, I wanted to go into the dressing room and sort of enjoy the moment, but I had to go into a little closet with a doctor!

“I think that’s the fastest I’ve ever got in and out of doping in my life because sometimes you can be waiting around a while, but I just wanted to get it done as soon as possible, get in the dressing room with the boys and enjoy the moment.”