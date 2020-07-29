Liverpool's New Home Strip & Price Accidentally Leaked on Official Retailer's Website

Liverpool supporters were handed a sneak peek at the new home strip for the 2020/21 season on Lovell Soccer's website on Wednesday morning, after the sportswear retailer prematurely listed the items and their prices online.





The new kits are the Reds' first collaboration with manufacturer Nike under their new deal, having cut ties with New Balance at the end of the 2019/20 season. However, the £30m-a-year contract with Nike does not begin until August 1, so the dramatic reveal had been delayed until the end of July.





That is, until Lovell Soccer blew everyone's cover on Wednesday. The retailer posted pictures of the new Liverpool home jersey, shorts and socks on their website, along with the relevant prices for each garment.





The items were then removed from the site, but eagle-eyed supporters were quick to screen-grab the evidence and post it on Twitter for their followers to enjoy.





The adult shirts for men and women will cost £70 each, a junior shirt will cost £35, while the mini-kit for small children will fetch £45.





And for the rare breed of football supporter who opts for the goalkeeper's range, Alisson's black shorts will be charged at £35 a pair for adults.





Liverpool will be hoping that supporters fall in love with the new set of kits, after The Echo reported that Nike have offered the Reds 20% of the royalties from the merchandise, which could make the current £30m-a-year deal worth a whopping £80m per annum to the Merseysiders.





The new strip is much changed from their recent pinstriped jersey with New Balance, as Nike have opted for a green and white trimming around the neck and sleeves, to accompany the classic red shirt.





So, Liverpool fans will still have to wait until the beginning of August to get their hands on the new strip – but they now know what's in store for them, thanks to this major slip up.



