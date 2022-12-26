Liverpool's next four Premier League fixtures compared to Man Utd, Man City & Chelsea

The 2022/23 Premier League season hasn't quite gone to plan for Liverpool thus far. A myriad of factors have played a role in their slow start, including injuries and Sadio Mane's departure, but they're well primed to stage a resurgence after the World Cup.

Back-to-back victories before the tournament lifted the Reds up to sixth; seven points adrift of Tottenham in fourth having played a game less.

Regular defeats depict Liverpool's demise this term and there's no doubting that they're not the same juggernaut they once were. Nevertheless, you'd be silly to write any Jurgen Klopp-led side off.

The German manager will be hoping for a productive start after Christmas, but their fixtures are far from simple. Here's who Liverpool are playing once the Premier League returns after the World Cup.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool (26/12/22)

A tricky test awaits Liverpool on Boxing Day as they take on Unai Emery's Aston Villa at Villa Park. Villa were borderline pitiful by the end of Steven Gerrard's reign, but they possess a talented squad and Emery is poised to get the very best out of it.

The former Arsenal boss has had plenty of time to implement his ideals over the break, and the Reds must be prepared for a tough encounter in their first game back.

Liverpool vs Leicester City (30/12/22)

Like Villa, Leicester also showed distinct signs of improvement before the World Cup and many of their players are well-rested.

The Foxes have given Klopp's side issues in the past, but they haven't won at Anfield since 2000.

Brentford vs Liverpool (02/01/23)

The theme of potential banana skins continues into the new year as Liverpool visit the Brentford Community Stadium to begin 2023.

Brentford showed before the break that they're capable of beating anybody on their day and they're a tough outfit to beat on home soil.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool (14/01/23)

It doesn't get any easier for the Reds as they take on Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton midway through January a week after the FA Cup third round.

The Seagulls will test the efficacy of Liverpool's fading press and will attempt to seek control against the Reds in what's poised to be an enthralling encounter.

How to watch Liverpool Premier League fixtures on TV

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Amazon Prime (UK), fuboTV (Canada), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Amazon Prime (UK), fuboTV (Canada), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA) Liverpool vs Leicester City : Sky Sports Main Event (UK), fuboTV (Canada), Peacock (USA)

: Sky Sports Main Event (UK), fuboTV (Canada), Peacock (USA) Brentford vs Liverpool: Sky Sports Main Event (UK), fuboTV (Canada)

