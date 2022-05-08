Liverpool's plans for end-of-season trophy parade revealed

Liverpool will hold a trophy parade at the end of the season should they win either of the Premier League or Champions League.

The Reds remain in with a shout of a historic quadruple having already secured the Carabao Cup earlier this year.

Jurgen Klopp's men have a huge month ahead of them and Liverpool City Council have approved plans for the club to hold a trophy parade on Sunday May 29 should they scoop one of the two major trophies left available to them.

Liverpool face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 14 but will not hold a parade if that is the only piece of silverware that they claim in the coming weeks.

Their Premier League title challenge is expected to go down to the wire with the Reds trailing Manchester City by just a point.

The Champions League final against Real Madrid will follow on May 28.

The scheduled date for the parade will also mark the 37th anniversary of the Heysel Stadium disaster and a tribute has additionally been planned.

Liverpool held a parade following their 2019 Champions League triumph but Covid-19 restrictions prevented them from such festivities when they won the Premier League in 2020. Mohamed Salah recently revealed that being able to celebrate a domestic title with fans is providing extra motivation for the Reds.

"I want to have the feeling again that we had after winning the Champions League," Salah said in April

"It was unbelievable and in my mind that's why I want to win it again with Liverpool. The feeling we had in the city when we went on the bus and toured was unbelievable.

"The Premier League was kind of different because it was not done [due to Covid-19 restrictions], but I want to win the Champions League again and I want to win the Premier League again.

"That is my target with the team right now."