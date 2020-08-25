Liverpool's Potential Centre-Back Pairings Without Virgil van Dijk - Ranked

So, what now?

Liverpool look set to be without the dominant Virgil van Dijk for a little while after the Dutchman suffered a nasty knee injury (did you hear about that?) so Jürgen Klopp now faces the unenviable task of finding a way to replace him.

There are a few senior candidates and a handful of academy options, so let's take a look at the possible options.

7. 1 Senior & Sepp van den Berg

Van den Berg still has work to do | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Let's start off with the emergency options. If all else fails, Klopp can call in Dutch teenager Sepp van den Berg.



The 18-year-old is highly rated at Anfield but is still a long way away from being ready for the first team. More academy football is needed.

6. 1 Senior & Billy Koumetio