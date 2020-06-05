Liverpool?s Premier League Fixtures for Remainder of the 2019/20 Season

It's been a long wait, but the Premier League is coming back. And for Liverpool, this means the chance to get the title over the line on the pitch.





It won't be the same as we remembered it - the famous Anfield atmosphere which so often provides a home advantage will be eradicated for at least the rest of the season due to the still-prominent COVID-19 crisis - but after three months without almost any form of football, we'll take what we can get.





As we get set for the big kick-off, then, here is everything you need to know about Liverpool's nine remaining matches.





When Is Liverpool's First Premier League Fixture





Sadio Mane, Mason Holgate and Jordan Pickford

Liverpool will be one of the latest teams to return. While the Premier League is back from Wednesday 17 June, Reds fans will have to wait until 19:00 on Sunday 21 June to see their team in action.





But it should be worth the wait. Jurgen Klopp's team will take on local rivals Everton, and depending on how Manchester City fare against Arsenal the previous Wednesday, they may even be able to win the league title on this date.





There have been doubts over whether the game will be played at Goodison Park as planned, with police concerned about congregations outside the stadium in the event of Liverpool winning the title. Clubs are yet to approve the use of neutral venues for league fixtures, however.





Liverpool's Full Premier League Fixture List





Our return to @premierleague action will begin with the Merseyside derby on Sunday 21st June.



Confirmed dates for @Everton, @CPFC and @ManCity fixtures ? — Liverpool FC (at ?) (@LFC) June 5, 2020

The Premier League have issued a full provisional list of fixtures and kick-off times (BST). Those marked with * are subject to change dependent on broadcasting and other factors.





- Sunday 21 June - Everton (A) -17.00



- Wednesday 24 June - Crystal Palace (H) - 20.15



- Thursday 2 July - Manchester City (A) - 20.15



- Saturday 4 July - Aston Villa (H) - 15.00*



- Wednesday 8 July - Brighton (A) - 20.00*



- Saturday 11 July - Burnley (H) - 15.00*



- Wednesday 15 July - Arsenal (A) - 20.00*



- Saturday 18 July - Chelsea (H) - 15.00*



- Saturday 25 July - Newcastle (A) - 15.00*





How to Watch Liverpool's Remaining Fixtures on TV





Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino

The first Merseyside derby after lockdown will be broadcast on Sky Sports - as will following matches with Crystal Palace (24/6) and Manchester City (2/7).





All of the remaining matches will be televised live on one of the Premier League's broadcasters - Sky, BT Sport, Prime Video or BBC - but broadcasting schedules beyond the third round of fixtures are yet to be confirmed.



