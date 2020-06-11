Liverpool's Premier League Restart Preparations Start With 6-0 Win Over Blackburn

A lot of things have changed since the COVID-19 outbreak ground football to a halt in March. One thing appears to have stayed very much the same though - Liverpool being devastatingly good at football.





Jurgen Klopp's side got their Premier League restart preparations off to a perfect start on Thursday afternoon, putting six goals past Blackburn Rovers at Anfield.





Full time at Anfield



Liverpool 6-0 Blackburn - (Keita, Mane, Minamino, Matip, Hoever, Clarkson) pic.twitter.com/5mKTz2Q3b0 — Watch LFC at ? (@Watch_LFC) June 11, 2020

Sadio Mané netted the game's first goal inside 10 minutes, slotting home the rebound after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's shot was saved. Naby Keita then doubled the home side's advantage, latching onto Takumi Minamino's clever pass and converting from close range.





Minamino got on the scoresheet himself soon after with Mané providing the assist to ensure that Klopp's side enjoyed a 3-0 lead going into the break.





Liverpool made seven changes for the second half - with academy stars Neco Williams, Jake Cain and Caoimhin Kelleher all getting a run out - but it had little impact on their dominance.





Their fourth goal soon came, albeit from an unlikely source as Joel Matip tapped in from inside the six-yard box. Ki-Jana Hoever scored a fine strike soon after, curling an impressive effort into the top corner.





The Reds recorded a 6-0 win over @Rovers in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Anfield this afternoon ?⚽️ — Liverpool FC (at ?) (@LFC) June 11, 2020

The 6-0 thrashing was completed by another starlet, Leighton Clarkson, who put the cherry on top of a clinical performance with an excellent finish in the closing stages.





It may have only been a behind-closed-doors friendly but Liverpool's relentless display suggests that supporters will not have to wait long to celebrate the club's maiden Premier League title.





The Reds require just two more wins to be crowned champions, however the victory party could begin sooner if Manchester City lose to Arsenal next week. In this case, Liverpool would only need to beat Merseyside rivals Everton on 21 June in order to ensure top spot.







